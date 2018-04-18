Afternoon sports highlights – April 18, 2018

Tottenham Striker Harry Kane not bothered by goal appeal backlash

Striker Harry Kane insists he is ignoring the critics over his successful goal appeal but remained coy on his chances of winning the Premier League Golden Boot.Kane was the subject of social media backlash following his appeal to claim Tottenham’s second goal in their 2-1 win over Stoke, which was given to him by the Premier League’s Goal Accreditation Panel.

Manchester City Striker Sergio Aguero to miss a month after keyhole surgery on knee

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is expected to be out for a month after undergoing keyhole surgery on his knee.The Argentine, 29, has been troubled by the problem for the past five weeks and missed Saturday’s 3-1 win at Tottenham. It is anticipated that Aguero, who has not started a game since City’s victory over Chelsea on 4 March, will be fit for Argentina’s World Cup campaign.

World Cup return on cards for Brazil Forward Neymar after recovery from broken foot

Brazil international Neymar hopes to be fit for this summer’s World Cup and says he will return to training from a broken foot on 17 May.The Paris St-Germain forward needed surgery on a broken metatarsal bone after being injured in a league game on 25 February.Brazil play their World Cup opening fixture against Switzerland on 17 June, a month after his expected return.