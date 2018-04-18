Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Uhuru calls for unified approach to war on terror at London conference

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged security agencies across the world to partner closely, saying terrorism can only be defeated through an all-inclusive approach.He says social equality cannot flourish where there is lack of security while citing terrorism as one of the biggest threats to democratic nations.President Kenyatta was speaking at the Chatham House in London.

FBI to release artifact stolen from Kenyan artist

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Art Crimes Team is on Wednesday set to hand over a recently recovered piece of rare art back to a Kenyan artist in Nairobi. The commissioned sculpture was stolen from Kenya in 2013 but was recovered by the FBI following investigations in the US. The artefact will be handed over to the owner in the presence of outgoing US Ambassador Robert Godec.The FBI established the rapid deployment Art Crime Team in 2004 which investigates art related crime worldwide.

UoN students to attend class despite lecturers’ strike

Business highlights

Kenya seeks wealth creation opporunities by partnering with the UK

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that Kenya and the UK must cooperate in building prosperity that offers jobs and opportunity to create wealth for the youth and gain from the demographic dividend.“There is no more powerful engine for lifting millions out of poverty than entrepreneurship and trade,” he said.“Our youthful population must have access to economic opportunities that lift our country to greater heights and maintain our peace and unity.”He said London is a global centre of banking and investment while Kenya is home to skilled people and investment opportunities.

Taxify unveils new features for Nairobi clients

Ride hailing service, Taxify has launched its TaxifyGO and Taxify XL features for Nairobi users available on the app.TaxifyGO is Taxify’s economy category with pocket-friendly fares.The fleet consists of smaller 4-seater cars with 1300cc engines suitable for everyday commuting.TaxifyXL is a tailor-made category for larger groups with a sitting capacity of 6 passengers.Chisom Anoke, Taxify Head of Operations in Kenya, says the move to bring these additional vehicle types on board as new application features arises from a need to cater for a more diverse customer base which now includes groups who wish to use the larger capacity vehicles such as vans and multipurpose vehicles (MPVs).

100-acre greenhouse project in Laikipia open to investors

Goldenscape Group, a Kenya-based investment firm, is set to embark on a 100-acre real estate project giving investors an opportunity to own land and put up greenhouses in Laikipia County.The move comes after the firm successfully rolled out the lease a greenhouse project where more than 500 investors took up the opportunity that has seen the firm pay investors over Ksh30 million in the last three years.Chief Executive Peter Wangai says the company will now merge its Goldenscape Greenhouses with Silverstone properties.Wangai says the investment which is in the first phase will cost the firm Ksh25 million.

Sports highlights

Tottenham Striker Harry Kane not bothered by goal appeal backlash

Striker Harry Kane insists he is ignoring the critics over his successful goal appeal but remained coy on his chances of winning the Premier League Golden Boot.Kane was the subject of social media backlash following his appeal to claim Tottenham’s second goal in their 2-1 win over Stoke, which was given to him by the Premier League’s Goal Accreditation Panel.

Manchester City Striker Sergio Aguero to miss a month after keyhole surgery on knee

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is expected to be out for a month after undergoing keyhole surgery on his knee.The Argentine, 29, has been troubled by the problem for the past five weeks and missed Saturday’s 3-1 win at Tottenham. It is anticipated that Aguero, who has not started a game since City’s victory over Chelsea on 4 March, will be fit for Argentina’s World Cup campaign.

World Cup return on cards for Brazil Forward Neymar after recovery from broken foot

Brazil international Neymar hopes to be fit for this summer’s World Cup and says he will return to training from a broken foot on 17 May.The Paris St-Germain forward needed surgery on a broken metatarsal bone after being injured in a league game on 25 February.Brazil play their World Cup opening fixture against Switzerland on 17 June, a month after his expected return.