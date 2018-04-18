Afternoon business highlights – April 18, 2018

Kenya seeks wealth creation opporunities by partnering with the UK

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that Kenya and the UK must cooperate in building prosperity that offers jobs and opportunity to create wealth for the youth and gain from the demographic dividend.“There is no more powerful engine for lifting millions out of poverty than entrepreneurship and trade,” he said.“Our youthful population must have access to economic opportunities that lift our country to greater heights and maintain our peace and unity.”He said London is a global centre of banking and investment while Kenya is home to skilled people and investment opportunities.

Taxify unveils new features for Nairobi clients

Ride hailing service, Taxify has launched its TaxifyGO and Taxify XL features for Nairobi users available on the app.TaxifyGO is Taxify’s economy category with pocket-friendly fares.The fleet consists of smaller 4-seater cars with 1300cc engines suitable for everyday commuting.TaxifyXL is a tailor-made category for larger groups with a sitting capacity of 6 passengers.Chisom Anoke, Taxify Head of Operations in Kenya, says the move to bring these additional vehicle types on board as new application features arises from a need to cater for a more diverse customer base which now includes groups who wish to use the larger capacity vehicles such as vans and multipurpose vehicles (MPVs).

100-acre greenhouse project in Laikipia open to investors

Goldenscape Group, a Kenya-based investment firm, is set to embark on a 100-acre real estate project giving investors an opportunity to own land and put up greenhouses in Laikipia County.The move comes after the firm successfully rolled out the lease a greenhouse project where more than 500 investors took up the opportunity that has seen the firm pay investors over Ksh30 million in the last three years.Chief Executive Peter Wangai says the company will now merge its Goldenscape Greenhouses with Silverstone properties.Wangai says the investment which is in the first phase will cost the firm Ksh25 million.