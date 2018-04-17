Sports highlights – April 17, 2018

Kenyan boxer goes missing in Australia

Kenyan boxer Brian Agina has been reported missing after the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. Boxing Association of Kenya chairman John Kameta said the 18-year old was found missing from the athletes’ village just before the team’s departure for Nairobi on Monday morning. Agina was making his debut in the games and lost 4-1 to Pakistan’s Syed Muhammad Asif in the super fly-weight (52kg) category at the round of 16 stage last Monday.

West Ham denies Stoke vital win

Andy Carroll rescued a point for West Ham and denied Stoke a vital victory with a last-minute equaliser as the sides drew 1-1 at the London Stadium on Monday night. Stoke had to wait until 79 minutes to make the breakthrough as Peter Crouch took advantage of a terrible mistake by West Ham goalkeeper Joe Hart with England manager Gareth Southgate watching on.

Midfielder Dele Alli optimistic about Tottenham

Dele Alli thinks exciting times are around the corner for Tottenham, claiming Mauricio Pochettino has the club improving every year. Spurs, who sit above both Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League, are closing in on a top-four finish and have an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United to look forward in the coming weeks. A win over Brighton on Tuesday, would see Tottenham finish above Arsenal for a second successive season and move them 10 points clear of Chelsea