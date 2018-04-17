Newspaper summaries – April 17, 2018

Daily Nation

Kenya Power on the spot over inflated electricity bills

Kenya Power is again on the spotlight following claims of inflated power bills and a glitch in its electronic payment system that made it impossible to top up tokens on prepaid meters. Thousands of customers started experiencing the hitch in tokens generation on Friday evening, with the problem extending through the weekend. Small businesses such as barber shops that top up multiple times a week were hardest hit.

Lawyers fight NHIF over marriage affidavit rules

Lawyers have opposed a directive by the National Health Insurance Fund to disregard affidavits commissioned by advocates as proof of marriage for spouses to be covered in the scheme. They have filed a petition at the High Court, saying that by only accepting affidavits from magistrates, the directive is introducing unnecessary costs and difficulties to the public. The Law Society of Kenya has sued the NHIF board and its chief executive officer, claiming the move impedes access to justice and denies advocates a right to livelihood.

Metropolitan sacco probed over cash woes

Investigators from the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (Sasra) have raided Metropolitan National Sacco in a bid to establish its stability following its ambitious expansion that has left it without enough money to meet the needs of more than 100,000 members. The investigation comes after complaints by members that they could not access their salaries or loans when they are channelled through the sacco’s banking wing. When they did, it was restricted to an amount determined by the management.

The Standard

Kenya ranked rich, but key indicators show it is poor

The World Bank noted that compared to other countries of the same economic stature as Kenya’s, lower-middle-income, current poverty incidence is relatively high. In essence, the global lender blasted Kenya for being rich on paper while poor in reality. “Moreover, in Kenya poverty is less responsive to growth compared to other countries where equivalent growth rates result in higher levels of poverty reduction,” said the World Bank in its report.

2018 KCPE, KCSE exams dates released

This year’s national examinations calendar has been released and shows that the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) tests will begin on October 30. Rehearsals for the three-day examinations will be held on October 29 and the papers will end on November 1. The Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) timetable also shows that Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations will be done between November 2 and 28.

Lecturers reject State’s offer to Uasu officials

Lecturers have rejected the offer by university managers that only targeted workers’ leave and retirement age. The University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) said the counter-offer by the Inter-Public University Councils Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) failed to address the money dispute and was therefore not acceptable to them. Uasu Secretary General Constantine Wasonga (pictured) said IPUCCF’s offer to only negotiate non-monetary issues such as a five-year leave for lecturers and to cap the retirement age of lecturers at 72 was of no use.

The Star

I will not resign, Chebukati says after three quit

Embattled IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati yesterday said that he will not resign despite his leadership of the commission being disparaged by three colleagues. But as he put on a brave face, the die was cast, as political opinion converged on the need to clean out the stables and restructure the commission. Chebukati was struck by news of the resignation of his Vice Chair Connie Maina, Commissioners Paul Kurgat and Margret Wanjala as he began a meeting with staff at Anniversary Towers.

Issack Hassan, Oswago clash over procurement

Former electoral agency CEO James Oswago and former chairman Issack Hassan have clashed over procurement of 4,000 additional Electronic Voter Identification Devices for the 2013 General Election.They cost Sh259 million. Oswago told the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee yesterday that the commission, chaired by Hassan, held a plenary meeting on January 2013 and approved procurement of the additional kits. This was in addition to 30,000 that had been contracted from Face Technologies Limited for Sh1.3 billion.

New fault line swallows roads, farms and crops

Families in Moi Ndabi, Naivasha, are terrified after another fault line opened up in the area, cutting off roads and causing some farms to sink. The government has urged residents near the 2km-long fault line to move to safer grounds. This comes as heavy rains continue to pound the area. The huge and deep fissure, which was first noticed on Sunday, is similar to the one that cut off a section of the Mai Mahiu-Narok road recently. Area MCA Kamanu Gathariki said the new fault line has affected homes and farms between Kipkonyo Primary School and Tangi Tatu village.

Business Daily

Teachers face sack for on-job training snub

More than 312,060 teachers face the sack for failure to attend six professional development training programmes that will also determine their promotions. The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) on Monday unveiled a new policy that will require teachers to undertake the training after every five years. Each level of the training will take five years and is structured such that teachers will transit from one stage to the next until the sixth in their teaching careers spanning 25 to 30 years.

State sends officers to counties to speed up birth certificates

The government has dispatched officers to counties to step up the online application of birth certificates, which will see the period of obtaining the documents cut from two months delays to 20 minutes. Director of Civil Registration Services Department Janet Mucheru on Monday said the officers will arrived in counties will support the initiative. The process had been tested and rolled out successfully in Nairobi.

West Pokot woos herders to adopt coffee farming

West Pokot county government has distributed more than 300,000 free coffee seedlings to encourage farmers to shift from cattle keeping in a fresh effort to end rustling. Governor John Lonyangapuo said the pilot project would involve more than 500 farmers each year and by the year 2022 more than 30,000 hectares would be under the crop. He said coffee farming would alleviate poverty as an alternative livelihood.