News headlines

News highlights

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati slams resigning chiefs

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati has termed the resignation of three commissioners Monday as proof of their inability to accommodate divergent views. Speaking on Monday, Chebukati defended himself from accusations of treating other commissioners with mistrust saying the controversial decision to have IEBC Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba sent on a three months compulsory leave was taken procedurally with three out of five commissioners voting in favor of the motion.

“The real reason for their resignation is the plenary resolution to hold the Commission Secretary (CEO) to account,” he said.

“The resigning commissioners had a chance through a crisis meeting held in Naivasha on April 13 to air their grievances – which they did not. They would have also introduced a motion to ask the commission chairperson to review the plenary decision,” he added.

Oversight Authority appoints new CEO

Maina Njoroge has been appointed as the CEO of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority. Njoroge who was formerly the Director of Business Services at the institution was appointed unanimously by the eight board members. “We are pleased to note that over 100 Kenyans applied for the position where Njoroge emerged the highest scoring candidate and a letter of appointment has since been issued to him to that effect,” the IPOA board says. Njoroge has been responsible for developing operations, support processes and financial management procedures. He has acted as the CEO on many occasions.

Public Service boss Joseph Kinyua to head Matiba burial committee

The government has formed a committee to prepare the burial of veteran politician and second liberation, icon Kenneth Matiba. The committee will be led by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua. On Sunday night, President Uhuru Kenyatta in a televised statement said Matiba, who died at the age of 85, was at the forefront of shaping the political landscape of the country. The veteran politician had been unwell for several years since he suffered a stroke while in detention during the struggle for multi-partyism.

Business highlights

Interest rate caps have caused more harm to SMEs and the economy, says CBK

The capping of bank interest rates has failed to achieve its intended objective of increasing credit access to small and medium enterprises. A study on the impact of interest rate caps on the Kenyan Economy published by the Central Bank reveals that interest caps have instead led to a reduction of the number of loans going to SMEs. Reduced lending to the MSMEs contributed to a 1.4% decline in the growth of GDP in 2017 and will shave off 0.40% of the real GDP in 2018. CBK says the number of loans have declined significantly since the coming into force of the Banking Amendment Act in September 2016 that set the maximum lending rate at no more than 4 percent above the Central Bank base rate.

Jambojet cuts airfares in new promotional offer

Low-cost carrier, Jambojet is offering fares for as low as Ksh 2,200 on one-way tickets on all domestic destinations across Kenya. The fares will run from Tuesday to Thursday and cover Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret and Ukunda. The offer, which is a 50% discount on 10,000 seats, will also see flights to Entebbe in Uganda cost Ksh7,330.

Jumia posts Ksh14 billion loss

Jumia, the region’s leading online retailer, has posted a Ksh14.9 billion loss before tax and other costs in the year ended December compared to Ksh11.3 billion a year earlier. The loss does not give an indication of the company’s bottom-line as it excludes most of the standard business expenses including finance costs, depreciation and stock-based compensation. The company, which operates in 23 African countries including Kenya, blamed the loss on increased investment in the business.

Sports highlights

Kenyan boxer goes missing in Australia

Kenyan boxer Brian Agina has been reported missing after the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. Boxing Association of Kenya chairman John Kameta said the 18-year old was found missing from the athletes’ village just before the team’s departure for Nairobi on Monday morning. Agina was making his debut in the games and lost 4-1 to Pakistan’s Syed Muhammad Asif in the super fly-weight (52kg) category at the round of 16 stage last Monday.

West Ham denies Stoke vital win

Andy Carroll rescued a point for West Ham and denied Stoke a vital victory with a last-minute equaliser as the sides drew 1-1 at the London Stadium on Monday night. Stoke had to wait until 79 minutes to make the breakthrough as Peter Crouch took advantage of a terrible mistake by West Ham goalkeeper Joe Hart with England manager Gareth Southgate watching on.

Midfielder Dele Alli optimistic about Tottenham

Dele Alli thinks exciting times are around the corner for Tottenham, claiming Mauricio Pochettino has the club improving every year. Spurs, who sit above both Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League, are closing in on a top-four finish and have an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United to look forward in the coming weeks. A win over Brighton on Tuesday, would see Tottenham finish above Arsenal for a second successive season and move them 10 points clear of Chelsea