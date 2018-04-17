MPs unite to mourn second liberation hero Kenneth Matiba

MPs yesterday mourned veteran politician and second liberation hero Kenneth Stanley Njindo Matiba whom they described as the icon of multiparty democracy.

Led by Majority Leader Aden Duale and Minority Leader John Mbadi, the MPs celebrated Matiba together other political players’ of having played a big role in the second liberation and opened the democratic space that Kenyans enjoy today.

However, the MPs lamented that just like other veteran politicians, Matiba’s contribution in Kenya’s politics had been ignored by successive governments and during his illness, state did little to reinstate his deteriorating health.

“It is sad that the veteran politician contribution is celebrated when he is dead. As country we may find a way of honoring our heroes while they are alive,” Majority Duale said.

As a sign of appreciation to the family, the majority leader wants parliament through the Justice and legal affairs committee to expedite Matiba’s enhanced compensation for illegal detention.

In September last year, the high court ordered the state to pay the multiparty hero a total of Sh945 million.

“As house, we must appropriate money in the pending supplementary budget to compensate Matiba as ordered by the courts. The Legal and Justice Affairs committee must act on this in consultation with the office of the Attorney General,” he explained.

However, he was quick to caution politicians not to use the death of Matiba as fodder to unearth the politics of yester years or hijack the burial arrangements.

On his part, Minority Leader John Mbadi said Matiba had died a time when Kenya was facing the same challenges they confronted during the glamour for multiparty democracy.

“Matiba has died at a time that court orders are disobeyed at will. How on earth would one refuse to appear in court?” Mbadi asked.

“Am sure he would not support such including the emerging dictatorship being witnessed in kenya,” he added.

Kandara MP Alice Wahome eulogized Matiba as the last living symbols of the pains Kenyans have had to bear in order to get where they are.

“It is not a secret Matiba suffered serious illness during his detention at Kamiti Maximum Prison,” Ms Wahome lamented.

“Speaking to issues of illness is not in vain, it should remind us that no one should go through it again,” she added.

The lawmaker said that most multiparty heroes are living in deplorable conditions and urged the state to allocate incentives to take care of the surviving heroes like Charles Rubia.

“I want to urge the President to publicly apologize to the family of Matiba and all champions of the second liberation, for the atrocities meted on them,” Ms Wahome noted.

In addition, she supported the calls by her colleagues to expedite the payment of Matiba’s compensation through the Justice and legal affairs committee.

“Mr Speaker, if we cannot do that, we will not have any moral authority to speak or condole with bereaved family,” said Wahome, who is also the vice Chairperson of the the Justice and legal affairs committee.