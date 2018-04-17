Evening news headlines

News highlights

Corruption will not be tolerated, Machakos Governor warns County employees

Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua on Tuesday met all county employees and warned them against corruption and laxity. Mutua said ghost workers will be weeded out of the payroll while telling county workers to focus on service delivery. He said inept senior servants will not be tolerated insisting that all county officials must deliver in their departments.

Civil Society Reference Group calls for Chebukati’s resignation

The Civil Society Reference Group has called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati to quit in order to pave way for a thorough probe into procurement irregularities by the Office of the Auditor General. Presiding Convener Suba Churchill said in a statement to newsrooms on Tuesday that the resignation of Chebukati, Commissioners Abdi Guliye, and Boya Molu, as well as suspended Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba, will create room for proper investigations into an alleged breach of procurement laws and embezzlement of public funds.

Duale casts doubt on IEBC

The National Assembly is set to commence the process of amending the First Schedule of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Act to provide for the constitution of a selection panel to oversee the vetting of new commissioners. While reacting to Monday’s resignation of three IEBC commissioners, House Majority Leader Aden Duale said today that the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) will move with haste to set the amendment in motion. The three who resigned are Vice-Chairperson Consolata Nkatha, Commissioners Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwachanya.

Duale noted that the commission as is currently constituted could not discharge its mandate effectively since it had fallen short of the requisite quorum of five commissioners with four out of seven commissioners having resigned so far.

Business highlights

AfDB releases first-ever highlights of 2018 African Economic Outlook in Arabic, Hausa and Kiswahili

For the first time ever, the African Development Bank has released summaries of the African Economic Outlook (AEO), its main flagship report, in three African languages: Arabic, Hausa and Kiswahili. These three languages are among the most widely spoken by over 300 million Africans. Releasing the report in local languages aims to increase accessibility of the publication’s findings to a large segment of Africans and promote linguistic inclusiveness.

This release is also the latest innovation for increasing the relevance and timeliness of the African Economic Outlook. For the first time in the publication’s 15-year history, the 2018 edition of the report was launched early in the year – on January 17, 2018 – at the Bank’s headquarters by the President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina. The 2018 edition of the African Economic Outlook focuses on infrastructure.

As noted by the Bank President, “Infrastructure projects are among the most profitable investments any society can make. When productive, they significantly contribute to propel and sustain a country’s economic growth.”

Based on preliminary results, the African Development Bank estimates that investment needs for infrastructure will be in the range of US $130-170 billion a year, much higher than the commonly cited US $93 billion.

President Kenyatta rings in trade at London bourse

President Uhuru Kenyatta kicked off the program for his five-day visit to the UK by presiding over the opening ceremony of the London Stock Exchange. Speaking after the ceremony, President Kenyatta urged UK investors to increase their investments in Kenya. The UK is a leading investor in Kenya with at least 220 British companies operating in Kenya running business valued at more than 2.7 billion Sterling Pounds. President Kenyatta, who was joined by the Secretary State for International Development (DfID) Penny Mordaunt and the Chairman of the London Stock Exchange Group Donald Brydon, said Kenya is open for business and offers the best investment opportunity in Africa.

SGR to handle conventional cargo

Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) will soon start handling conventional cargo after extension of the railway line to cover 10 berths at the Port of Mombasa. SGR project manager, Eng. Maxwell Mengich, said completion of the extension will make it possible for cargo discharged from a ship to be loaded directly onto the rail. The extended line will be complete by August, with Kenya Railways (KR) managing director Atanas Maina indicating that construction work is more than 50 per cent complete.

Sports highlights

Jurgen Klopp tmakes second move for Napoli star Piotr Zielinski

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is expected to again target Napoli’s Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski. The Italian club beat the Reds to the 23-year-old’s signature in 2016. The Poland international, who can also play on both flanks, is renowned for his attacking threat having scored eight goals this campaign.

Croatia and Brazil to play warm-up friendly at Anfield

Croatia and Brazil will play a friendly match at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium on Sunday, 3 June. The match will act as a warm-up for both teams ahead of this summer’s World Cup in Russia. It will be only the fourth meeting between the teams, the last of which came at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Chelsea Defender MarcoS Alonso charged with violent cunduct

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has been charged with violent conduct following an incident with Southampton’s Shane Long, the Football Association has announced. Saints manager Mark Hughes accused Alonso of almost breaking Long’s leg in the challenge, which happened in the 43rd minute of Chelsea’s 3-2 victory at St, Mary’s Stadium on Saturday. Referee Mike Dean did not book Alonso for the incident, which happened directly in front of fourth official Roger East. The FA confirmed neither match official saw the incident, which was caught on video.