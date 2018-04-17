Afternoon sports highlights – April 17, 2018

Mourinho announces plans to drop Man Utd players for FA Cup semi-final

Jose Mourinho says he will drop players from the team that played against West Brom for their FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham. United handed the Premier League title to rivals City with defeat to West Brom, and Mourinho revealed after the game that other players will be given a chance to prove themselves against Bournemouth on Wednesday. Mourinho refused to call it a rotation system and insists those who perform well against the Cherries could earn a spot in his side at Wembley on Saturday.

Striker Fernando Torres likely to leave Spain

Fernando Torres says he will not continue playing in Spain as he prepares to leave Atletico Madrid this summer. The 34-year-old striker, who rejoined boyhood club Atletico permanently in 2016, has struggled to make an impact this season, scoring eight goals in 35 appearances, many of which came from the bench. The former Chelsea and Liverpool forward has not ruled out a move elsewhere in Europe, with reports also linking him with China, but Torres insists he will not move to another Spanish club.

Rangers to suspend two players over dressing room scuffle

Left-back Lee Wallace and Striker Kenny Miller are set to be suspended after a dressing room bust-up with manager Graeme Murty following Sunday’s 4-0 defeat by Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Sky sources understand the move will be made by the Rangers board and has the backing of Murty. The pair are expected to be suspended by the club until the end of the season.