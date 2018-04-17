Afternoon sports highlights – April 17, 2018

Mourinho announces plans to drop Man Utd players for FA Cup semi-final
Jose Mourinho says he will drop players from the team that played against West Brom for their FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham. United handed the Premier League title to rivals City with defeat to West Brom, and Mourinho revealed after the game that other players will be given a chance to prove themselves against Bournemouth on Wednesday. Mourinho refused to call it a rotation system and insists those who perform well against the Cherries could earn a spot in his side at Wembley on Saturday.
Striker Fernando Torres likely to leave Spain
Fernando Torres says he will not continue playing in Spain as he prepares to leave Atletico Madrid this summer. The 34-year-old striker, who rejoined boyhood club Atletico permanently in 2016, has struggled to make an impact this season, scoring eight goals in 35 appearances, many of which came from the bench. The former Chelsea and Liverpool forward has not ruled out a move elsewhere in Europe, with reports also linking him with China, but Torres insists he will not move to another Spanish club.
Rangers to suspend two players over dressing room scuffle
Left-back Lee Wallace and Striker Kenny Miller are set to be suspended after a dressing room bust-up with manager Graeme Murty following Sunday’s 4-0 defeat by Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Sky sources understand the move will be made by the Rangers board and has the backing of Murty. The pair are expected to be suspended by the club until the end of the season.
You might also like
Tourism Authority releases hotel star rankings ahead of peak season
The Kenya Tourism Authority has released the official star ranking of hotels and accommodation properties in the Coast and upcountry locales of the South Rift, Central and Eastern regions. This
Celeb Chat with Victoria Kimani
“My stomach seriously cannot handle Nigerian food!” Sultry, saucy and sensational songstress Victoria Kimani recently launched her album titled ‘Safari’ in the country. After giving the record a spin,
Business highlights – September 15 2017
Ford partners with Kenyan Transport and Safety Authority in driver training project Ford Motor Company and its Kenyan distributor, Cooper Motor Corporation (CMC), collaborated with the National Transport and Safety Authority
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!