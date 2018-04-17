Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Matiangi meets with top security chiefs

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi will today meet with top security chiefs in Nairobi to discuss the state of security in the country. The meeting dubbed the inaugural Annual National Policing Conference, will be held at the Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete, Nairobi and will also set goals to be met within a set period as part of efforts to address issues affecting the country. Those invited include Regional Commissioners, Regional police commanders and various departmental directors under his ministry.

Nairobi County Assembly to vet Chief Officers

The Nairobi County Assembly will Tuesday commence vetting Chief Officers appointed to various positions in the County Government. Names of officers appointed by the County Public Service Board were submitted to the County Assembly for approval as required by the law. The first one to be vetted will be the former County Secretary Leboo Ole Morintat who has been appointed to the Department of Public Service Management.

Former IEBC boss defends himself following Ksh259 million procurement scandal

Former IEBC Chairman Isaack Hassan has asked the National Assembly to exclude him from queries arising from an Auditor General’s procurement report that implicates him in a procurement scandal. The procurement of 4,000 additional Electronic Voter Identification Devices for the 2013 general election caused him to clash with former CEO James Oswago on Monday. The kits cost Ksh259 million and were in addition to 30,000 devices that had been contracted from Face Technologies Limited at a cost of Ksh1.3 billion.

Business highlights

Nairobi-based solar power company to build Ksh200 million plant

Premier Solar Solutions is planning to set up a Ksh200 million power plant and produce 1.8 Megawatts (MW) of captive solar projects in the next two to five months. The move will add to a 20MW project already in the pipeline. The Nairobi-based solar power solutions provider says the solar projects comes at a time when there is a significant surge in the use of captive Solar PV technology to power the Commercial and Industrial sectors. Chief Executive Rupesh Hindocha says the capacity additions are driven by rapid technological advances such as: Increase in efficiency, New manufacturing techniques, Use of new materials, Declining production costs, and shift of manufacturing bases to low-cost regions in Asia.

Uhuru to meet London investors

President Uhuru Kenyatta will today visit the London Stock exchange for a meeting with investors, using the event to share areas of investment opportunity in terms of his Big Four agenda, as well as job creation. The Head of State who arrived in the UK on Monday evening will also deliver an address at Chatham House, the shrine for policy and investment thinkers in London. His speech will dwell on Kenya’s efforts in achieving inclusive growth, the positive role Kenya is playing in supporting regional peace, and its station in a globalising world.

Kenya Airways fires Nigeria staff

National carrier, Kenya Airways has sacked nearly all its staff in Nigeria and appointed a general sales agent (GSA) to handle its commercial operations and customer service in that market. The airline laid off 22 of its 26 employees in the country where it has appointed Total Air Logistics Limited as its representative. A GSA is a firm to which an airline delegates authority to represent it for purposes of overseeing sales in a defined territory. It is paid a commission.

Sports highlights

Mourinho announces plans to drop Man Utd players for FA Cup semi-final

Jose Mourinho says he will drop players from the team that played against West Brom for their FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham. United handed the Premier League title to rivals City with defeat to West Brom, and Mourinho revealed after the game that other players will be given a chance to prove themselves against Bournemouth on Wednesday. Mourinho refused to call it a rotation system and insists those who perform well against the Cherries could earn a spot in his side at Wembley on Saturday.

Striker Fernando Torres likely to leave Spain

Fernando Torres says he will not continue playing in Spain as he prepares to leave Atletico Madrid this summer. The 34-year-old striker, who rejoined boyhood club Atletico permanently in 2016, has struggled to make an impact this season, scoring eight goals in 35 appearances, many of which came from the bench. The former Chelsea and Liverpool forward has not ruled out a move elsewhere in Europe, with reports also linking him with China, but Torres insists he will not move to another Spanish club.

Rangers to suspend two players over dressing room scuffle

Left-back Lee Wallace and Striker Kenny Miller are set to be suspended after a dressing room bust-up with manager Graeme Murty following Sunday’s 4-0 defeat by Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Sky sources understand the move will be made by the Rangers board and has the backing of Murty. The pair are expected to be suspended by the club until the end of the season.