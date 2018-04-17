Afternoon business highlights – April 17, 2018

Nairobi-based solar power company to build Ksh200 million plant

Premier Solar Solutions is planning to set up a Ksh200 million power plant and produce 1.8 Megawatts (MW) of captive solar projects in the next two to five months. The move will add to a 20MW project already in the pipeline. The Nairobi-based solar power solutions provider says the solar projects comes at a time when there is a significant surge in the use of captive Solar PV technology to power the Commercial and Industrial sectors. Chief Executive Rupesh Hindocha says the capacity additions are driven by rapid technological advances such as: Increase in efficiency, New manufacturing techniques, Use of new materials, Declining production costs, and shift of manufacturing bases to low-cost regions in Asia.

Uhuru to meet London investors

President Uhuru Kenyatta will today visit the London Stock exchange for a meeting with investors, using the event to share areas of investment opportunity in terms of his Big Four agenda, as well as job creation. The Head of State who arrived in the UK on Monday evening will also deliver an address at Chatham House, the shrine for policy and investment thinkers in London. His speech will dwell on Kenya’s efforts in achieving inclusive growth, the positive role Kenya is playing in supporting regional peace, and its station in a globalising world.

Kenya Airways fires Nigeria staff

National carrier, Kenya Airways has sacked nearly all its staff in Nigeria and appointed a general sales agent (GSA) to handle its commercial operations and customer service in that market. The airline laid off 22 of its 26 employees in the country where it has appointed Total Air Logistics Limited as its representative. A GSA is a firm to which an airline delegates authority to represent it for purposes of overseeing sales in a defined territory. It is paid a commission.