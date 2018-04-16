Sports highlights – April 16, 2018

Sony Sugar hold Sofapaka

Sony Sugar fight from a goal down to draw 1-1 with 2009 champions Sofapaka at the Ruaraka Complex on Sunday evening, handing John Baraza a stuttering start as Batoto ba Mungu head coach.Sofapaka scored in the first half via a Mathias Kigonya penalty and the sugar-belt side responded in the second half via David Simiyu, also from the penalty spot. Sony were reduced to 10 men early in the second half after Samuel Olare was sent off for elbowing an opponent.

Manchester City seal Premier League title after Manchester United suffer shock defeat

Manchester City have been confirmed as Premier League champions after Manchester United suffered a shock home defeat to West Brom on Sunday.It is Pep Guardiola’s first title as manager and the club’s third of the Premier League era after their 28th victory of the season against Tottenham on Saturday meant United had to avoid defeat at Old Trafford.

Malaga fall 1-2 to Real Madrid

Real Madrid moved up to third in the league thanks to a routine 2-1 victory over Malaga on Sunday night.A free-kick from Isco, against his former club, and a tap-in from Casemiro made the difference on the night for Real with Diego Roaln netting a late consolation for Malaga.Real were dominant throughout at the Rosaleda and but it took until the half-hour mark for Isco to give them the lead.