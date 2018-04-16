Newspaper summaries – April 16, 2018

Daily Nation

Varsities offer Uasu chiefs leave in bid to end strike

The government has offered lecturers’ union leaders a five-year leave in an attempt to end a strike that has paralysed learning in the public universities.The proposal by the Inter-Public University Councils Consultative Forum to the University Academic Staff Union, however, does not include an increase in pay.The forum also capped the retirement age of lecturers at 72.

Knec bans photocopying of test papers

The Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) has banned the photocopying of test papers in a bid to safeguard the integrity of the national exams.This means that candidates who fail to validate their data between today and Friday will not be allowed to sit the tests in November should there be any registration errors.Head teachers will also be punished by their employer for such mistakes.

Government defends plan to pilot health coverage

A government plan to pilot its 100 per cent universal health project in Kisumu, Machakos, Isiolo and Nyeri, will go on despite opposition from governors.State House spokesman Manoah Esipisu said on Sunday the rest of the counties will be initially be limited to 10,000 homes in plan which is one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda that also includes food security, manufacturing and affordable housing.Governors have opposed the selection of the four counties, saying the programme should be rolled out across the country and the Sh1.7 billion budget allocated equally.

The Standard

IEBC to replace some of its senior managers

The electoral commission is in the process of replacing retired or sacked managers. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has advertised the positions of directors for human resource, legal affairs, and procurement just days after sending its chief executive, Ezra Chiloba, on compulsory leave. Interested candidates were required to submit their applications on the portal.

Kenya police finally get back cash after pay cut saga

The pay of junior police officers whose salaries were drastically reduced in March has been reinstated. Some officers who logged into the Government’s human resource online portal said their April payslips show they would get higher salaries. The officers affected by the pay cuts were those who had been rewarded with higher salaries after acquiring university degrees. Others had been exempted from paying taxes because of disabilities.

Government plans to put soapstone factory in South Mugirango

The Government has finalised plans to put up a soapstone factory in South Mugirango, Mining Principal Secretary John Omenge has said. Mr Omenge said the factory would ensure that mined soapstone was not wasted during processing. According to the PS, the Government will provide local miners with the right equipment and ensure that the work environment is conducive and without interference.

The Star

Uhuru, Raila, Moi talks fuel 2022 succession debate

Two meetings, 150 kilometres apart, among Kenya’s three dominant political families has fuelled furious speculation and foreshadowed just how acrimonious the 2022 succession might be.The scheming and expected betrayal back-stabbing are reminiscent of the Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki succession wars.The truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition chief Raila Odinga on March 9 and the meeting on April 12 between Raila and former President Daniel Moi are shifting the political landscape. The country is in campaign mode four years too soon.

I don’t have beef with Kikuyus, says Sonko

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said he will not allow senior government officials to fan tribal wars between him and members of the Kikuyu community.A furious Sonko, who took a swipe at the media at a public event outside City Hall, condemned an article published in one of the dailies which appeared to focus on his leadership style. This came as MCAs defended the the city boss against criticism on his style of leadership.Led majority chief whip Mwaura Chege, the ward representatives said the governor should be judged and criticised based on his performance and not leadership style.

Weta, Mudavadi ‘unfit to spearhead Luhya unity’

Two Luhya MPs have distanced themselves from the community’s unity being spearheaded by ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula.George Aladwa (Makadara) and Godfrey Osotsi (nominated MP) yesterday said the two leaders are only politicking.They warned Musalia and Wetang’ula against taking the community for a ride in their new quest, which the two say will fail.

Business Daily

MPs ignore Uhuru to back Turkana 10pc oil cash plan

Turkana County will reap big from the proceeds of its oil discoveries after a parliamentary team endorsed the retention of 10 per cent of the total government share to benefit locals.The Energy Committee has proposed amendments to a contentious clause in the Petroleum (Exploration, Development and Production) Bill, 2017 to raise the sharing of petroleum resources to local communities from five to 10 per cent of the government share.The proposal flies in the face of President Uhuru Kenyatta who rejected the Bill that proposed a 10 per cent share and directed Parliament to reduce it to five per cent.

Kenya big firms save Sh724m from energy wastage cuts

Large businesses saved a total of Sh724 million in the past one year following their adoption of energy-efficient measures in line with the country’s quest to slash wastage.The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) said that the savings were made by 67 companies, mostly factories which installed energy-efficient technologies and promoted conservation practices at their work places after conducting energy audits, which exposed sources of leakage and wastage.KAM disclosed its findings during the 14th edition of the annual Energy Management Awards last Friday.

Kenya in all-out bid to host crucial global trade forum

Kenya is planning to roll out a massive diplomatic offensive in a bid to host over 3,000 international delegates for the 12th World Chambers Congress (WCC).A delegation of top officials from the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) was in Beijing, China, to bid for the global forum slated for July 2021.The event is organised by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) World Chambers Federation, which brings together leaders and professionals to share best practices on business and trade. It is held every two years.