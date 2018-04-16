News headlines

Kenneth Matiba passes on

Kenneth Matiba, an icon of Kenya’s second liberation of the 1990s is dead.Matiba, who was in his mid-eighties died Sunday evening at a city hospital where he has been undergoing treatment.He has been ailing for several years since he suffered a stroke while in detention during the struggle for multi-partyism.

Police arrest driver responsible for Kasarani Shell petrol station fire

Police have arrested a motorist who caused a fire that razed a Shell Petrol station in Kasarani on Saturday morning. According to the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), the fire was ignited when a driver who fueled at the station sped off while the pump was still inside the tank opening.A situation which led to the pump being disconnected from the anchorage and being dragged for about 30 metres.

Rift Valley MPs welcome unity deal but vow to remain loyal to Ruto in 2022

Rift Valley MPs have welcomed ongoing efforts by President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition chief Raila Odinga to unite the country.The over 20 MPs welcomed the unity pact between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga and the recent meeting between Raila and the former President Daniel Moi and his son Gideon.They, however, said their support for Ruto in 2022 will not be swayed by those activities adding that they will only produce and support one presidential candidate.

Business highlights

KRA struggling with tax collection due to prevalence of illicit goods

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has struggled to collect trade taxes from beer, cigarettes and spirits this financial year due to a rise in production and sale of counterfeit and illicit products. Some cartels, which largely target the spirits segment, have infiltrated the market, including some of the licensed liquor manufacturers. Excise tax collections in eight months of the current financial year fell by Sh4.67 billion compared to a year earlier, reflecting the impact of the increased sale of illicit and counterfeit liquor.Official Central Bank of Kenya statistics indicates the Kenya Revenue Authority collected Sh104.706 billion in excise duty between July and February compared with Sh109.38 billion the previous year.

Relief for motorists as fuel prices record marginal drop

The maximum retail price for Super petrolwill be Sh106.83 for the next month, a reduction of Sh0.63 from Sh107.46 in March, the Energy Regulatory Commission has said in its latest report. A litre of kerosene will sell at Sh76.72, dropping Sh0.73 in the latest review, but the price of diesel remains unchangedThe regulator said the changes are as a result of a drop recorded in the global prices.

Chinese firm begins construction of pedestrian footbridges along Nairobi’s Outer Ring Road

The construction of pedestrian bridges on Outer Ring Road has began. This follows a public uproar over rising accidents on the road. The Chinese firm, Sinohydro Tianjin Engineering Limited, is expected to instal 11 footbridges at a cost of Sh880 million, according to the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA). The Authority said works for the installation of the footbridges was ongoing.

Sports highlights

Sony Sugar hold Sofapaka

Sony Sugar fight from a goal down to draw 1-1 with 2009 champions Sofapaka at the Ruaraka Complex on Sunday evening, handing John Baraza a stuttering start as Batoto ba Mungu head coach.Sofapaka scored in the first half via a Mathias Kigonya penalty and the sugar-belt side responded in the second half via David Simiyu, also from the penalty spot. Sony were reduced to 10 men early in the second half after Samuel Olare was sent off for elbowing an opponent.

Manchester City seal Premier League title after Manchester United suffer shock defeat

Manchester City have been confirmed as Premier League champions after Manchester United suffered a shock home defeat to West Brom on Sunday.It is Pep Guardiola’s first title as manager and the club’s third of the Premier League era after their 28th victory of the season against Tottenham on Saturday meant United had to avoid defeat at Old Trafford.

Malaga fall 1-2 to Real Madrid

Real Madrid moved up to third in the league thanks to a routine 2-1 victory over Malaga on Sunday night.A free-kick from Isco, against his former club, and a tap-in from Casemiro made the difference on the night for Real with Diego Roaln netting a late consolation for Malaga.Real were dominant throughout at the Rosaleda and but it took until the half-hour mark for Isco to give them the lead.