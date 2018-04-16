Evening news headlines

News highlights

Court of Appeal upholds decision to dismiss petition against Governor Sonko

Three Court of Appeal judges have upheld a decision by the High Court dismissing an election petition against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. In a ruling rendered Monday, Justices Kathurima M’Inoti, Rosslyn Nambuye and Gatembu Kairu said Justice Msagha Mbogholi was right is striking out the petition by voters Japheth Moroko and Noah Akala.

According to the bench, Justice Mbogholi exercised his discretion judiciously by striking the case out and not allowing withdrawal of the petition. Moroko and Akala wanted the petition reinstated on the basis that the election court erred in throwing it out.

Chebukati responds to resignation of IEBC chiefs

IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati has responded to the reported resignation of some of his Commissioners. He said earlier today that he heard, through media reports, that his Vice chair Connie Maina, Amb Dr Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwachanya have resigned.

“I am yet to receive formal communication on this matter. The commission will give a comprehensive statement at an appropriate time,” Chebukati said in a statement.

Kidnapped teen found in Ukunda Beach, Mombasa

A teenager who went missing in Mombasa on April 6 was found on Ukunda Beach on Sunday. Faraj Omar, 17, left their home at Ganjoni estate for college on that morning but did not return, prompting Muslims for Human Rights (Muhuri) to raise the alarm about disappearances in the county. Muhuri Chairman Khelef Khalifa, who had been following the case, criticised the Diani OCPD for allegedly failing to carry out their mandate.

Business highlights

Kenya Power token payment delays persist

Utility company, Kenya Power is experiencing a delay in its token payment service as consumers have been left without power for a long as 24 hours. There have been reports of consumers left without power after making the payments. The utility firm said in a statement that efforts are underway to restore order to the platform.

China National Complete Plant Import & Export signs supplementary agreement on Kenyan project

China National Complete Plant Import & Export – a Beijing-based contractor – has signed a supplementary agreement on a power cable project in Kenya for USD$25.1 million.

The company, which is engaged in in general contracting for engineering construction; exporting and importing of plants and technologies, made the announcement earlier this week. Its activities include foreign and international contracting projects.

Former IEBC boss blames Chiloba for excessive spending during elections

James Oswago, the former Independent Electoral and Bounderies commission CEO, has blamed current chief, Ezra Chiloba for paying Ksh250 million for the supply of additional electronic voter identification devices used in the 2013 general election. Oswago told the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee that the commission unanimously agreed to procure 4,000 kits in addition to the 30,000 Face Company had been contracted for. He said the company delivered 34,600 kits instead of the agreed 34,000.

Sports highlights

Manchester City to lift Premier League trophy on May 6

Manchester City will lift the Premier League trophy after their game against Huddersfield on May 6. Manchester United’s home defeat to West Brom on Sunday confirmed City as champions, with Vincent Kompany leading celebrations alongside several of his team-mates in a local pub.

Liverpool attacking trio net 300 goals under Klopp

Liverpool’s attacking trio – Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane – have combined to score a total of 82 goals this season. That has helped the club score 121 goals in all competitions – a figure manager Jurgen Klopp described as “crazy”.

Wenger disheartened by Arsenal’s loss to Newcastle

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said his side’s 2-1 defeat at Newcastle was the “the story of our season”, as their terrible away league record continued. Matt Ritchie scored Newcastle’s winner in the 68th minute, as they came back from 1-0 down to beat the Gunners and all but secure their Premier League future, passing the 40-point mark.

Arsenal, who reached the Europa League semi-finals with a 6-3 aggregate win over CSKA Moscow in Russia on Thursday, are the only team in England’s top four divisions yet to earn an away league point in 2018.