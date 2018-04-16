Afternoon sports highlights – April 16, 2018

I know how to win, Jose Mourinho tells Man United

Jose Mourinho has not lost faith in his managerial qualities after Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions. The Manchester United boss called his players “masters in complication” after they got carried away by their 3-2 win over City last week only to hand their rivals the title with a home defeat to West Brom on Sunday. But Mourinho is in no doubt he is the right man to lead United’s title challenge next season.

PSG thrash Monaco 7-1

Paris St-Germain regained the Ligue 1 title in style after an emphatic victory over defending champions Monaco at the Parc des Princes. A devastating display from PSG gave the Qatar-owned club an unassailable 17-point lead over second-placed Monaco. Giovani lo Celso and Angel di Maria both scored twice while Edinson Cavani and Julian Draxler were also on target. Radamel Falcao scored an own goal as Rony Lopes netted a consolation for Monaco in a one-sided contest.

Celtic breeze past Rangers to reach Scottish Cup final

Celtic took a huge step towards securing back-to-back trebles as they ruthlessly swept Rangers aside to reach the Scottish Cup final. Celtic were commanding against passive opponents, with Tom Rogic and Callum McGregor scoring before half-time. Rangers’ woes worsened after the break, with Ross McCrorie dismissed for pulling back Moussa Dembele, who converted the resulting penalty. Olivier Ntcham added the fourth, also from the spot, before the end.