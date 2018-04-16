Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Three IEBC Commissioners resign blaming Chebukati for alleged incompetence

Three Commissioners at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) have resigned. Vice-Chairperson Consolata Nkatha, Commissioners Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwachanya announced their exit from the poll agency on Monday citing disunity. In a joint statement, the three commissioners expressed concern over external meddling in the commission’s affairs saying Chairperson Wafula Chebukati had failed to provide leadership.

Uhuru jets to London for Commonwealth summit

President Uhuru Kenyatta Monday morning travelled to the United Kingdom to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). The plane carrying President Kenyatta and his entourage departed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport shortly before 10am. CHOGM is a biennial meeting of leaders from the 53 countries that make up the Commonwealth of Nations. This year’s summit is focused on promoting prosperity, safety, sustainability and fairness with the theme: “Towards a common future”.

Daystar University students threaten to sue management

The Daystar University Students Association (DUSA) has given the institution’s management seven days to restore operations, or risk facing legal action. DUSA wants the institution reopened immediately, suspensions revoked and an apology issued. Daystar’s Athi River and Nairobi campuses were closed indefinitely last Thursday following student unrest, a decision that was announced by acting Vice Chancellor James Kombo.

Business highlights

Government to break ground on construction of 30,000 low-cost houses

The Government is set to launch a low-cost housing project that will see 30,000 houses constructed in Nairobi’s Eastlands area, as the ‘Big Four’ agenda takes shape. The low-cost project targets to put up 5,000 houses in Shauri Moyo, 20,000 houses in Makongeni, 3,000 houses in Starehe and 2,000 units in Park Road estates.

Construction of the Shauri Moyo, Makongeni and Starehe houses will kick off within six months while the breaking ground for the 2,000 units of affordable housing on Park Road will be within three months. Speaking today during a press briefing at State House, Nairobi, State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu, said the team leading the regeneration of Nairobi has given itself a timeline of six months to undertake the project.

Nairobi Cabinet Secretaries to resign if targets not met

The team leading the regeneration of Nairobi today committed to ambitious timelines for the delivery of key services, ranging from garbage collection to launching a mortgage refinance company. The regeneration team comprising the national and county leaders and co-chaired by Governor Mike Sonko and Tourism CS Najib Balala met President Uhuru Kenyatta to agree on their commitments.

Importantly, officials leading on specific delivery programmes from both the national and county governments committed to resigning if targets were not met.

Water bills to rise if government adopts new inflation charge

A proposed pricing formula by the Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB) pegged on inflation may see water tariffs increased annually every July.

The Board published the proposed formula in the latest Kenya Gazette that will see the utility cost rise every year in line with annual inflation. WASREB chief executive Robert Gakubia said that the annual review that is tied to inflation is meant to guard against the steep water price increases occasioned by the prolonged review of tariffs.

Sports highlights

I know how to win, Jose Mourinho tells Man United

Jose Mourinho has not lost faith in his managerial qualities after Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions. The Manchester United boss called his players “masters in complication” after they got carried away by their 3-2 win over City last week only to hand their rivals the title with a home defeat to West Brom on Sunday. But Mourinho is in no doubt he is the right man to lead United’s title challenge next season.

PSG thrash Monaco 7-1

Paris St-Germain regained the Ligue 1 title in style after an emphatic victory over defending champions Monaco at the Parc des Princes. A devastating display from PSG gave the Qatar-owned club an unassailable 17-point lead over second-placed Monaco. Giovani lo Celso and Angel di Maria both scored twice while Edinson Cavani and Julian Draxler were also on target. Radamel Falcao scored an own goal as Rony Lopes netted a consolation for Monaco in a one-sided contest.

Celtic breeze past Rangers to reach Scottish Cup final

Celtic took a huge step towards securing back-to-back trebles as they ruthlessly swept Rangers aside to reach the Scottish Cup final. Celtic were commanding against passive opponents, with Tom Rogic and Callum McGregor scoring before half-time. Rangers’ woes worsened after the break, with Ross McCrorie dismissed for pulling back Moussa Dembele, who converted the resulting penalty. Olivier Ntcham added the fourth, also from the spot, before the end.