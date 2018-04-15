Evening news headlines

News highlights

UoN student leader sworn in before election

University of Nairobi students are in shock after the institution’s management swore in Babu Owino’s replacement before the students cast their votes. Elections for the University of Nairobi Students Association (UNSA), formerly known as SONU, had been scheduled for the coming week. Early today, Anthony Manyara was sworn in as the UoN student leader under heavy security.

Protesters demand Wanjala release

Supporters of Budalangi MP Raphael Wanjala have taken to the streets in protest of the arrest of the legislator. The supporters want Wanjala released immediately, blaming Ababu Namwamba for the woes facing the constituency. Wanjala was arrested on Saturday under accusations of inciting his supporters to block Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Ababu Namwamba from accessing the dias during an infrastructure inspection program.

Many Chibok girls dead, journalist claims

A Nigerian journalist with links to the Islamist group Boko Haram has claimed only 15 out of the 112 missing Chibok girls are still alive.

The 276 schoolgirls were abducted by Boko Haram exactly four years ago. Many have since been released.

Ahmad Salkida said he had negotiated for the girls’ release on behalf of the government, but several opportunities to have them freed had been missed.

The Nigerian government said there was no reason to think some may be dead.

A spokesperson told the BBC the government was still in discussions with Boko Haram to secure the release of the 112 girls who remain missing.

Mr Salkida said the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan had asked him to negotiate for the release of the Chibok schoolgirls two weeks after they were abducted.

He said he had arranged for a prisoner swap on five occasions, but delays from the then government led to a breakdown in negotiations.

Business highlights

Treasury to table new credit access bill

The National Treasury plans to table a new bill, aimed towards easing credit access, before parliament. This comes in the wake of the tough stance adopted by the National Assembly against repealing of the interest capping law.

“This bill is supposed to address the root cause of the problem. Caps are just secondary solutions. The primary solution is to ask why interest rates are high and what are the measures we put in place to ensure interest rates remain sustainably low,” Treasury CS Henry Rotich said, dismissing MPs threats to collapse any motions to repeal rate capping.

Ward reps identified as keys to Lake Region success

Ward representatives have been fronted as the key to success of the 14 county Lake Region economic bloc that was launched last month. According to Head of bloc secretariat, Mr Abala Wanga, it is ward representatives who will give life to the association.

“County assemblies are very important here and so they must be involved in the process and also be made part of the bloc through an instrument called County Assembly Caucus,” he said. “They will be looked upon to approve many of the activities we are undertaking to turn around the region.”

20 billion lost in cyber attacks

Kenya lost a whopping sh20.1 billion to cyber attacks in 2017. Banks and government agencies were the hardest hit in the attacks, according to the Africa Cyber Security Report by Serianu. The telecommunications sector was also a significant victim, losing up to sh3 billion.

“It is our hopes that in the coming months with collaborations of partners such as Serianu we can begin a very public campaign about cyber hygiene to enable our young people in particular, to know how to protect themselves from cyber attacks,” Defence CS Rachel Omamo said during the launch of the report.

Sports highlights

Daniel Ricciardo wins Chinese GP

Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo took a sensational victory in the Chinese Grand Prix as a chaotic final 20 laps threw the championship wide open.

Ricciardo drove beautifully to pass five cars after Red Bull chose to pit for fresh tyres in a safety-car period.

Team-mate Max Verstappen stopped at the same time – but threw away his chances with two errors caused by over-optimistic driving.

Lewis Hamilton finished a frustrated fifth, but was promoted back ahead of Verstappen, who was penalised for causing a collision with Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.

The result means Vettel’s lead over Hamilton in the championship has been cut to nine points.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, who finished second, is only five behind the Briton, and Ricciardo a further three behind the Finn.

Liverpool on crazy goal mission

Manager Jurgen Klopp said it is “crazy” the amount of goals Liverpool have scored this season after an “exceptional” 3-0 victory over Bournemouth took their tally up to 121 in all competitions.

He added that their display ended an “outstanding week” as Mohamed Salah scored his 30th Premier League goal to help Liverpool move to within a point of second-placed Manchester United.

The hosts made the perfect start when Sadio Mane followed up his own header to prod the ball past Cherries keeper Asmir Begovic.

Salah then nonchalantly headed Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pass over Begovic in the 69th minute for his 40th goal of the season in all competitions – the first player to achieve that figure for Liverpool since Ian Rush in 1986-87.

Klopp, who described his team as playing “like lions”, said any initial reservations over Salah – a £34m signing from Roma last summer – had been dispelled.

“When you saw him playing in Rome there was this last question around him: if you don’t play in England, you can’t say yes because it is more physical.

“But there was a moment when we said: ‘Yes, he is kind of smart and he doesn’t need to look like a bodybuilder.'”

Roberto Firmino confirmed a fifth win in six games for the Reds with his 15th league goal of the campaign, prompting Klopp to describe their goalscoring record as “impressive”.

Liverpool’s front three of Salah, Mane and Firmino have scored 83 goals this season, while the Reds have managed 300 goals in 148 games under Klopp.

Commonwealth Games 2018: Scotland’s Callum Hawkins collapses in marathon

Scotland’s Callum Hawkins was taken away in an ambulance after collapsing just over one mile from the end of the marathon at the Commonwealth Games.

In hot conditions on the Gold Coast, the 25-year-old had a two-minute lead and looked set for gold but began weaving before falling over the kerb.

He continued for another couple of hundred metres before collapsing again, hitting his head on a roadside barrier.

Hawkins was conscious, sitting up and talking when helped into an ambulance.

Compatriot Robbie Simpson took bronze in a race won by Australia’s Mike Shelley in two hours 16 minutes 46 seconds, with Uganda’s Munyo Solomon Mutai second.

Team Scotland said Hawkins would remain in Gold Coast University Hospital overnight as a precaution and will be assessed on Monday by their medical team.

Hawkins said he was “feeling much better”.