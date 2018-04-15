Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Uhuru pays KNH surprise visit

President Uhuru Kenyatta has revealed that he silently toured Kenyatta National Hospital in a bid to witness the ground situation at the hospital first hand. According to the president, the hospital is marred by pressure on facilities and an insufficient medical personnel base, as well as the absence of intern doctors. The President has appointed former IG of Police David Kimaiyo as the chair of the KNH board in an attempt to turn the situation at the hospital around.

Marakwet East MP involved in accident

Kangogo Bowen, the legislator for Marakwet East has been involved in a road accident and is receiving treatment. Bowen was driving his family to a wedding when their car’s brakes failed along a steep slope. Attempting to avoid a crash with other vehicles, Bowen veered the var off the road, stopping inside a farm. He was taken to Mediheal Hospital with minor injuries.

Trump warns Syria of more strikes

President Donald Trump has warned Syria’s government the US is “locked and loaded” to strike again if it carries out new chemical attacks.

The warning came after the US, UK and France struck three Syrian sites in response to a suspected deadly chemical attack in the town of Douma a week ago.

Syria denies any chemical use and says that attack was fabricated by rebels.

A UN Security Council vote brought by Syria’s ally, Russia, and condemning the US-led strikes was rejected.

The wave of strikes represents the most significant attack against President Bashar al-Assad’s government by Western powers in seven years of Syria’s civil war.

Business highlights

Climate lawyer sets self on fire

A prominent US lawyer has died after setting himself on fire in a New York park in a protest against climate change.

The remains of David Buckel, 60, were found in Prospect Park in Brooklyn.

In a suicide note found nearby, Mr Buckel wrote that he had immolated himself using fossil fuel to symbolise what he said was the damage human beings were doing to the Earth.

He said most people now breathed bad air and many died prematurely.

Mr Buckel was well known for his legal work on behalf of gay, lesbian and transgender people and later worked with several environmental groups.

“Pollution ravages our planet, oozing inhabitability via air, soil, water and weather,” the lawyer said in his suicide note, quoted by the New York Times. The note was also emailed to several news organisations shortly before his body was found, the newspaper said.

“My early death by fossil fuel reflects what we are doing to ourselves,” he said.

Mobile money agents on the rise

The number of mobile money agents has risen to 197,234 in 2017 as compared to 161,583 agents in 2016. This marks a 22.7 percent increase. This number is expected to rise further this year as new entrants eye the lucrative mobile money industry.

New police unit to control highways

The Axle Road Enforcement Unit, a new police unit operating under Kenya National Highways Authority, is set to begin operations on highways. The unit is focused on enforcing traffic rules on Kenyan highways with a particular focus on overloading. The unit comprises 200 officers overseen by inspectors and senior inspectors.

Sports highlights

Guardiola: Man City boss to play golf instead of watching Man Utd game

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will play golf rather than watch Manchester United’s game against West Brom on Sunday – despite knowing his side could win the Premier League title.

City, who beat Tottenham 3-1 on Saturday, will be crowned champions if United lose at Old Trafford.

“The only score I want to know is bogey or birdie,” said Guardiola, who will play with his son.

“I think United will win. We depend on us.”

City hold a 16-point lead over second-placed United, who have six games to play compared to City’s five.

If United beat bottom club West Brom, they must also avoid defeat at Bournemouth on Wednesday to prevent City winning the title.

City face relegation-threatened Swansea at Etihad Stadium on 22 April.

“Will I hear the scores? Bogey, double-bogey, birdie,” said Guardiola.

“The important thing is to have the chance to win at home. I am delighted to have the chance to win in front of our people.”

City let slip a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 in the Manchester derby on 7 April, when victory would have clinched the title.

Former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was playing golf when the Red Devils’ first Premier League title was confirmed by Oldham’s victory at Aston Villa in May 1993.

Barcelona extends unbeaten league

Barcelona set a new La Liga record as a narrow win over Valencia extended their unbeaten league run to 39 matches.

The leaders, fresh from a shock Champions League exit to Roma, led when Philippe Coutinho played in Luis Suarez to beat Neto at his near post.

They looked comfortable when Samuel Umtiti headed in Coutinho’s corner.

But the visitors gave them a late scare when Dani Parejo’s penalty squirmed underneath Marc-Andre ter Stegen after Ousmane Dembele fouled Andreas Pereira.

Ter Stegen was at the centre of the game’s other dramatic moment – when he gifted the ball to Valencia’s Carlos Soler but then brilliantly saved Rodrigo’s shot onto the crossbar.

Barca, who are now six results from the first unbeaten 38-game La Liga season, only need seven more points to seal the Spanish title.

They face Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final next weekend as they seek a domestic double.

The previous unbeaten La Liga record was Real Sociedad’s 38 across 1978-79 and 1979-80.

City on track for Premier League win

Manchester City are on the brink of winning the Premier League as they bounced back from their Champions League exit with victory against Tottenham at Wembley.

Pep Guardiola’s side need just three points to be crowned champions, but they will win the title if second-placed Manchester United lose to West Brom on Sunday or to Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Otherwise a City victory in their next game against Swansea on 22 April will be enough.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said: “I said to my staff after 10-15 minutes ‘After today we will be champions.’ After the last week to come here and play like we did, we will be champions.

“In the past with [defeats by] Manchester United and Liverpool, maybe it was not easy for the players but we were good and we created chances in the second half to score more goals and we’re so happy.

“We will try hard to be champions in front of our fans at the Etihad Stadium.”