Evening news headlines

News highlights

Kalonzo unbothered by Raila-Moi meet

Wiper party leader and NASA co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka has downplayed opposition leader Raila Odinga’s meeting with retired President Daniel Moi.

“I also want to go and see Mzee Moi we must open this space where we also respect our elders go and even seek their opinions,” Kalonzo said, signifying that the meeting had no political significance.

Despite the emerging disunity within the opposition alliance NASA, Kalonzo maintains that the opposition is still steady.

“ I belong to a coalition which is validly in place called NASA and I hope it will hold on until the next election,” said Kalonzo.

JKUAT lecturers storm VC office

Disgruntled dons at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) have stormed the office of the institution vice chancellor, accusing the management of withholding their salaries. The lecturers say that over 2000 workers salaries amounting to sh178 million have not been paid. However, Mabel Ibuga, JKUAT Vice chancellor was not in her office at the time. The dons have given the management up to Monday to settle the matter.

Imenti South chief commits suicide

Geoffrey Mwiti, alias Simba, a chief in Chute location, South Imenti has committed suicide under unclear circumstances. The chief hanged himself on an avocado tree behind his house at Kiamigogo village. Mr. Mugo Gichiri, Imenti South Deputy County Commissioner, says the chief might have been under stress from unknown issues.

“It is not clear why he hanged himself. He was a wonderful officer and I am in shock to receive this information because I was with him up to 5.30pm yesterday. This is a big loss to us,” the DCC said.

Business highlights

Power bills peak in April

Kenyans have been forced to pay hefty power bills due to an increase in forex levy. The upsurge is expected to persist throughout this month. Forex charge has risen to sh1.44 per kilowatt hour of electricity, says the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

Telegram app blocked over encryption

A court in Moscow has approved a request from the Russian media regulator to block the Telegram messaging app immediately.

The media regulator sought to block the app because the firm had refused to hand over encryption keys used to scramble messages.

Security officials say they need to monitor potential terrorists.

But the company said the way the service was built meant it had no access to customers’ encryption keys.

Telegram had missed a deadline of 4 April to hand over the keys.

Russia’s main security agency, the FSB, has said Telegram is the messenger of choice for “international terrorist organisations in Russia”.

A suicide bomber who killed 15 people on a subway train in St Petersburg last April used the app to communicate with accomplices, the FSB has said.

Trump to reconsider joining TPP trade pact

US President Donald Trump has said he will only join the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) if the deal is “substantially better” than the one offered to President Barack Obama.

The TPP is the free trade pact with primarily Asia-Pacific nations that Mr Trump backed out of last year.

Just hours earlier, Mr Trump had unexpectedly said the US would consider rejoining the pact.

The president has previously criticised the deal as a potential “disaster”.

But his trade strategy is under fire as a conflict escalates with China.

It has also upset some of his fellow Republicans – especially those representing farmers who are expected to be hurt should the latest proposed tariffs be pushed through.

Politicians on both sides are worried that Mr Trump is leading the US into a damaging economic battle with China, after levying tariffs on steel and aluminium and threatening taxes on billions more in Chinese goods.

They have said the administration should be working with other countries to pressure China, instead of wielding tariffs that invite retaliation on industries such as agriculture.

Sports highlights

Lewis Hamilton struggles as Sebastian Vettel on pole in China

Sebastian Vettel snatched a last-gasp Chinese Grand Prix pole position from Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen as Lewis Hamilton struggled.

Raikkonen was the quicker Ferrari going into the final runs but a scrappy final sector and a superb one from Vettel gave the German pole by 0.087 seconds.

Mercedes lacked performance – Hamilton was 0.58secs off pole and fourth behind team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton now must prevent losing more ground to Vettel in the championship.

PFA Player of the Year: De Bruyne, Salah, Kane, Silva, Sane & De Gea on shortlist

Manchester City have three players on the six-man shortlist for the Professional Footballers’ Association Players’ Player of the Year.

Midfielders David Silva and Kevin de Bruyne, and winger Leroy Sane represent the Premier League leaders on the list.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who have scored of 29 and 25 league goals respectively, are also nominated.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea completes the shortlist.

Kane, 24, is also up for the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Among his rivals for that prize is 17-year-old Fulham left-back Ryan Sessegnon.

Sessegnon, who made his debut for England Under-21s against Ukraine last month, is the first player from outside the top flight to be nominated since the awards began in 1983.

The six-man young players’ list also contains three City players, with 22-year-old Germany international Sane nominated alongside England forward Raheem Sterling, 23, and Brazil goalkeeper Ederson Moraes, 24.

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford, 20, completes the list.

To be eligible for the award, players must be 23 or under at the beginning of the season.

The winners for both awards, voted for by PFA members, will be announced at a ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House on 22 April.

Commonwealth Games: England win gold in men’s and women’s 4x100m relays

England won gold in both the men’s and women’s 4x100m relays on the final day of athletics at the Commonwealth Games.

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey anchored home the men’s quartet, holding off South Africa’s 100m champion Akani Simbine.

Lorraine Ugen then resisted Jamaica’s double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson to take gold for the women’s team.

Morgan Lake won high jump silver, Laura Weightman took 5,000m bronze and Scotland’s Jake Wightman got 1500m bronze. Wightman ran a strong final 150 metres to finish ahead of England’s Charlie Grice as he chased home Kenya’s Elijah Manangoi and Timothy Cheruiyot.

Emily Diamond produced a brave run on the final leg for England’s 4x400m team, but was overhauled in the final 50m by Botswana’s 400m champion Amantle Montsho in a duel for third.

In the final race of the day, England’s men’s team saw their title taken by Botswana after an injury to Matthew Hudson-Smith cost them qualification from the heats.