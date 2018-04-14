Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Uganda accepts 500 African refugees from Israel

Uganda’s government has announced that it will accept some 500 Eritreans and Sudanese refugees from Israel.

It follows speculation that some African countries had signed a deal to take in Africans being forcibly deported from Israel.

But Musa Ecweru, Uganda’s minister for refugee issues, told journalists the move was solely based on their willingness to come to Uganda and would only include those who already had refugee status in Israel.

Upon arrival, they would be further checks to ensure they qualified as refugees, he said.

They would then be allowed to choose to live in refugee settlements or in urban areas.

The minister said their admission was based on a request from the Israeli government.

Uganda has been hailed worldwide for its open-door refugee policy and is currently hosting more than 1.4 million refugees from its neighbours and beyond.

The latest influx is from north-eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, which has the East African nation feeling the strain on its resources.

Earlier this month, the Israeli government cancelled a deal it had just made with the UN which would have seen more than 16,000 African migrants resettled in Europe and Canada and a similar number given temporary residence in Israel.

Winnie Mandela funeral underway

The burial for the Late Winnie Mandela is underway in South Africa. Many dignitaries are in attendance of the funeral that is being held at the Orlando Stadium, with Congo, Namibia, and South African Presidents expected to deliver the eulogy. Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga is also expected to attend the farewell event.

US and allies attack Syria chemical plants

The US, UK and France have bombed multiple government targets in Syria in an early morning operation targeting alleged chemical weapons sites.

The strikes were in response to a suspected chemical attack on the Syrian town of Douma last week.

Explosions hit the capital, Damascus, as well as two locations near the city of Homs, the Pentagon said.

Russia’s ambassador to the US responded by saying the attack on its ally “will not be left without consequences”.

“The nations of Britain, France, and the United States of America have marshalled their righteous power against barbarism and brutality,” President Trump said in an address to the nation from the White House at about 21:00 local time (02:00 BST).

“The purpose of our actions tonight is to establish a strong deterrent against the production, spread, and use of chemical weapons,” he said.

The wave of strikes is the most significant attack against President Bashar al-Assad’s government by Western powers in seven years of Syria’s civil war.

Business highlights

Planned Tuskys strike put on hold

Staff at local retail chain Tuskys have put on hold a planned strike after the Ministry of Labour intervened. The Kenya Union of Commercial Food and Allied Workers had issued the strike notice following several complaints including massive staff transfers.

“By a copy of this letter, we hereby advise our members to continue working as we engage the employer to resolve the issues,” reads part of the letter dated April 12 and signed by the union’s secretary-general Boniface Kavuvi.

Cofek opposes rate cap amendment

The Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) has welcomed the move by the Finance Committee of the National Assembly to oppose CBK’s proposal to scrap the law capping interest rates. Cofek has also accused CBK of lagging in their duty to discipline financial services players.

“Instead of CBK offering factual insights and demonstrating the purported failure of the law, the CBK governor Dr Patrick Njoroge has taken to a non-persuasive blanket condemnation of the law before and after assent,” said Cofek secretary-general Stephen Mutoro said in a statement Friday.

State mortgage plan gets boost

The government’s affordable housing scheme has received an additional sh30 billion in funding from international financiers, World Bank and the African Development Bank.

“I can confirm that the AfDB will be chipping in with a contribution of between $100 million and $150 million since Kenya is one of our best performing economies in terms of utilising our resources,” said Treasury CS Henry Rotich.

Sports highlights

Jay Rodriguez: Charge of racially abusing Gaetan Bong ‘not proven’

A charge that West Brom forward Jay Rodriguez racially abused Brighton defender Gaetan Bong has been found “not proven” by the Football Association.

Cameroon international Bong said the incident took place during the Baggies’ 2-0 win at The Hawthorns on 13 January.

Rodriguez, who has one England cap, appeared to pinch his nose after they clashed and Bong spoke to the referee.

In his evidence to the FA, Bong said he was “100% certain” Rodriguez, 28, said to him: “You’re black and you stink.”

Rodriguez, who had a personal hearing with the governing body on Wednesday, denied saying this, insisting it had been: “Breath fucking stinks.”

The FA employed two lip-reading experts to watch slow-motion footage of the incident.

Pep Guardiola: Manchester City boss says club could still miss out on Premier League title

Manchester City could still miss out on winning the Premier League title this season, says manager Pep Guardiola.

Despite a 13-point lead over second-placed Manchester United with six games left, the Spaniard insists his side are still vulnerable and need to “focus”.

There are 18 points to play for, and City travel to Tottenham on Saturday (19:45 BST) after a run of three straight defeats in all competitions.

“In football it can happen, of course it can, I assure you,” Guardiola said.

“Since November and December we have already been champions, when I saw pundits and people say: ‘Impossible for City to drop points.’

“My feeling is now that United will win a lot of points because they are in a good shape and have top players. They are able to win their games – all six.

“It is in our hands. That is a good advantage. But in one week we have lost three games. That has happened. We have to try to focus on our games.”

City will seal the title if they beat Spurs on Saturday and United lose at home to bottom side West Brom on Sunday.

Champions League semi-finals: Liverpool v Roma, Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

Liverpool will play Roma in the Champions League semi-finals, with Bayern Munich facing Real Madrid.

The Reds, who beat Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate in the last round, will host Roma on Tuesday, 24 April with the return leg on Wednesday, 2 May.

Arsenal will face Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semi-finals, while Red Bull Salzburg meet Marseille.

The Gunners will play the first leg at home on Thursday, 26 April, with the second leg a week later on 3 May.

The Europa League final will be in Lyon, France on Wednesday, 16 May, with the winner guaranteed a place in next season’s Champions League.

The Champions League final will be held in Kiev, Ukraine on Saturday, 26 May.