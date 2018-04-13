Uganda fans gear up for the Biggest Boss Concert

Ugandan Hip Hop fans are certainly not being left behind for the mega Rick Ross concert coming up on 28th April at Carnivore for the second edition of the #NRGWave.

Media Personality Denzel of Urban TV and XFM is organizing a road trip from Uganda as a poster suggests, that already has several Uganda fans lining up to attend the event.

The concert is already eliciting excitement in the neighbouring countries with other similar requests from Tanzania and Rwanda that will see fans cross borders to party with the “Biggest Boss”.

Rick Ross is set to thrill fans with his hit songs including “Hustlin “Cross That Line,” “Blow,” “I’m Bad,” “Where My Money,” “Get Away,” and many more from the 9 albums he has done so far.

Our neighbours Tanzania and Uganda have a good run in the past with visits from A-list America artistes including Jay Z. Future, Beyonce, R Kelly among others.

However Kenya has proved in the recent times to be an entertainment hub with several concerts taking place within short spans and is likely to attract a greater host of global artists in the coming times.

The #NRGWave concert is courtesy of recently launched NRG Radio 91.3 FM with tickets locally going for Regular (Ballers) Ksh 3000 per person , Group Tickets Ksh 10,000 for a group ticket of four people and VIP (Bosses) Ksh 9,000 for VIP.