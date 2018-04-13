Sports highlights – April 13, 2018

Politician Francis Mureithi buys Nakumatt FC

Politician Francis Mureithi who contested for the Embakasi East parliamentary seat in the 2017 general elections, chased Nakumatt FC. The club’s patron Neel Shah who is one of the managers at the club’s previous owners Nakumatt Holdings has officially handed over the team to Mureithi with all its assets. The club has been struggling to stay afloat and has just managed to survive in the league as all the players boycotted training for the better part of the season due to unpaid salaries and allowances.

Jurgen Klopp feels Mo Salah’s future at Liverpool is secure

Jurgen Klopp has quashed talk Mohamed Salah could leave Liverpool and believes the Egyptian is “very comfortable” at Anfield.Salah has netted 39 goals in all competitions in his debut season at Liverpool and his goalscoring form has seen him linked with a move to Real Madrid.But boss Klopp is confident the 25-year-old is going nowhere this summer, declaring Salah is delighted with life at Liverpool.

Wenger concedes CSKA Moscow made Arsenal sweat for Europa League semi-final spot

Arsene Wenger conceded his Arsenal side lacked urgency as they were made to fight for their place in the Europa League semi-finals having fallen two goals behind at CSKA Moscow.The Gunners were boasting a 4-1 lead from the opening leg but found themselves deservedly behind on the night as Fedor Chalov and Kirill Nababkin pounced on Petr Cech parries to put the hosts within touching distance of an unlikely turnaround.