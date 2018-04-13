Samsung introduces the Galaxy A8+ to the Kenyan market

Samsung Electronics has officially introduced the Galaxy A8+ to the Kenya market.

Charles Kimari, Head of Internet and Mobile at Samsung Electronics East Africa said the release of the Galaxy A8+ introduces high end features from the flagship family of Galaxy smartphones, such as the Infinity Display and our first Dual Front Camera with Live Focus.

“The Galaxy A8+ exemplifies our continued dedication to meeting the needs of our consumers by providing them with greater choice and convenience,” Kimari explained

The device features a Dual front camera, Infinity Display and stunning ergonomic design that draws on Samsung’s flagship design heritage and experience. With additional everyday features, the Galaxy A series is more stylish, practical and convenient than ever before. Snap bright, clear selfies with the 16MP F1.7 rear camera and 16MP+8MP F1.9 Dual Front Camera, no matter where you are or what you’re doing.

The Dual Front Camera is made up of two separate cameras so you can switch between the two to take the type of selfie you want, from close-ups with a blurred background to portrait shots with a clear and crisp background. And with the advanced Live Focus feature, you can easily blur the background before or after you take the picture to create high-quality images.

From day to night, the advanced camera makes sure you capture sharp images, even in low-light conditions. The new device also allows you to customize your photos with fun options, from adding stickers to your selfie or highlighting a culinary extravaganza with Food Mode. Shaky video footage will be a thing of the past with video digital image stabilisation (VDIS) technology, and with an added hyperlapse feature, you can now create time-lapse videos that let you record, tell and share even longer stories.

When watching movies or playing games, the latest Galaxy A device sets a new standard for uninterrupted, immersive viewing experiences. The Infinity Display goes beyond the bezel with an immersive 18.5:9 display ratio, so that you can view the whole scene across your screen for the ultimate cinematic experience.

The large screen is supported with ergonomic curved glass on the back and front. Its sleek glass and metal frame, smooth curves and comfortable grip make it even easier to watch or interact with content on your phone. The device will continually keep you informed with the Always On Display, meaning you can get information at a glance without unlocking your phone.

Offering IP68 water and dust resistance, the Galaxy A8+ can withstand the elements, including sweat, rain, sand and dust, making it suitable for nearly any activity or situation. The Galaxy A8+ support microSD card so you can expand your storage capacity by as much as 256GB.