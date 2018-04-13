Newspaper summaries – April 13, 2018

Daily Nation

Judges get new premises after radiation saga

Plans are afoot to move Court of Appeal judges to a new building in Nairobi, four years after they rejected new premises in Upper Hill, Nairobi.The judges were informed that suitable land had been identified and an architect from the Judiciary would be sharing designs for the proposed building this week.

By his memo dated September 11, 2013, then-President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Paul Kihara, told all appellate judges to move to Elgon Place not later than September 17, 2013.But the judges declined to move in.The building remained unoccupied for a while as the judges debated about possible radioactive material.Documents tabled before Parliament showed that the Judiciary paid more than Sh70 million for the premises that were never occupied.

Woman gets 30 years in jail for husband’s murder

A woman, who disappeared from the court chambers in Kisumu moments after she was found guilty of murder, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.High Court judge Justice David Majanja on Thursday sentenced Ms Martha Auma Nyagol, a P1 trained teacher from Kabondo, Homa Bay County, after finding her guilty of strangling her husband Mr Jared Ochieng’ on May 27, 2014.The judge found that the suspect and Mr Ochieng’ had marital problems and this might have led to the murder.

Daystar University students want release of audit report

Students of Daystar University, which was shut on Wednesday night, have demanded the release of an audit into the institution’s finances.The students on Thursday vacated the Athi River and Nairobi campuses following chaos on Wednesday night when a meeting between the college’s senate and them turned violent.Police lobbed tear gas at the Nairobi campus students after they boycotted classes demanding results of the audit.

The Standard

Raila’s visit to Moi rekindles political past

Opposition leader Raila Odinga yesterday went to Kabarak to meet former President Daniel arap Moi. The visit, coming after last month’s political truce between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta, and in the background of the interest of Moi’s son, Gideon, in 2022 presidential race, has left many Kenyans guessing. According to sources, Raila briefed Mr Moi on last month’s agreement with President Uhuru to end their political differences.

MPs oppose CBK Governor’s bid to undo interest rate capping

The Central Bank’s bid to have the interest rate cap law scrapped has failed. Members of the Finance Committee yesterday rejected Governor Patrick Njoroge’s plea to remove controls on interest paid on bank loans and deposits. The legislators told him the removal of the rate caps was meant to please the Bretton Woods institutions – the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank – at the expense of borrowers.

President Kenyatta meets ACP-EU legislators

African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) group of countries should be accorded increased access to the European market, President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Thursday. He said deals such as the Economic Partnership Agreements (EPAs) should recognise each country’s level of development so that no country felt disadvantaged. Uhuru observed that ACP countries could only reap maximum benefit from EPAs if their individual levels of economic development were considered.

The Star

Tender issues at heart of Chiloba, Chebukati wars

Contents of an internal audit report filed in court yesterday reveal the tenders at the center of the raging row at the IEBC that led to the Friday suspension of CEO Ezra Chiloba.Chiloba yesterday sued Chairman Wafula Chebukati and four other commissioners in a tell-all petition, seeking to quash the suspension on grounds that the audit report used by Chebukati and two other commissioners to suspend him did not implicate him in any way.He said it was designed to deprive him of his employment “in circumstances in which it appears by way of innuendo, or implication, that he is under investigation, or his conduct the subject of an audit process”.

Kalonzo home attack investigation collapses

Investigations into the attack on former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s Karen home have collapsed, police have said.Gunmen on January 31 hurled a grenade and fired shots at the compound of the NASA principal. No one was injured during the midnight incident.A status report on the investigations by the Nairobi DCI said investigators could not proceed because Kalonzo had declined to hand in a cartridge he said he recovered from his compound.

Owners of idle land to pay tax – CS

Absentee landlords will be taxed, the government has said.Lands CS Faridah Karoney yesterday said those with huge chunks of land will be punished if their parcels remain undeveloped. She said the ministry will introduce a taxation policy to back the plan. She said the Physical Planning Programme must be implemented and resources allocated to ensure its success. “The National Land Policy is also being revised to align it with the Constitution,” Karoney said.

Business Daily

Turkana County signs deal for geothermal exploration

Turkana county government and local firm Olsuswa Energy Ltd has signed a deal for geothermal exploration.In the agreement, Olsuswa Energy will explore steam wells in Katilia, Turkana East Sub County.The MoU was signed before area residents and leaders including Governor Josphat Nanok, MPs James Lomenen (Turkana South) and Mohammed Lokiru (Turkana East).The deal involves exploration and development of Barrier Volcanic Complex Geothermal that separates Lake Turkana from Suguta Valley.

Varsities strike set to last longer as Treasury digs in

The lecturers’ strike looks set to last longer after the Treasury insisted the dons first withdraw a suit opposing implementation of new job grades before tabling a counter-offer.Treasury PS Kamau Thugge on Thursday told Parliament the court order against the job grades developed by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) was an impediment to settling the pay talks for the four years to 2021.Public university lecturers in August blocked through court the implementation of the new job grading system because it ranked administrators with less education above them on the pay scale.

German firm ship begins docking at Mombasa port

A German-based transportation firm has started docking at the Port of Mombasa, adding to the list of multinational shipping lines discharging cargo at Kenya’s sole sea port.Hapag-Lloyd Shipping Company introduced a new vessel, Mv Spero which has a capacity of 1770 (Twenty Foot Equivalent Units) TEUs.The shipping line, which is a leading global shipping company commenced its inaugural service to East Africa by first docking at the Port of Mombasa.