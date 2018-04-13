News headlines

News highlights

IEBC boss Ezra Chiloba moves to court to challenge his suspension

A petition by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ezra Chiloba challenging the decision to suspend him will be mentioned at the Employment and Labour Relations Court Friday morning.In his suit papers, Chiloba contends that the decision by Chairman Wafula Chebukati to send him on compulsory leave was wrong as he was not given an opportunity to defend himself.He is also seeking to have the procurement misconduct claims against him disclosed and wants temporary orders to allow him to resume work.

500,000 KCSE candidates added to TVET enrolment

More than 500,000 2017 KCSE candidates who missed admission to tertiary institutions will be enrolled in post-secondary education programs, the Ministry of Education has assured. In this year’s intake by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service, of the total number of 615,772 2017 KCSE candidates only 100,096 were admitted to universities and colleges with the Technical Vocational Educational and training institutions (TVET) registered 28,886.Speaking during the launch of 2018-2022 TVET strategic plan, Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said over the years a similar number of candidates had always missed out on tertiary institutions admission leaving more than a million eligible workers in Kenyans unskilled and unemployed.

Carol Karugu appointed Nyeri Deputy Governor

Jabali Microserve CEO, Carol Wanjiru Karugu has been appointed as Deputy Governor of Nyeri. Area Governor Mutahi Kahiga made the appointment earlier, making Wanjiru the first female deputy governor of Nyeri.The name was presented in the County Assembly Thursday afternoon for vetting.The seat fell vacant after Kahiga was elevated to Governor after the death of the 3rd Governor of Nyeri Wahome Gakuru in a road accident. Caroline is the Chief Executive of Jabali Microserve Ltd, a commercial subsidiary of Jitegemee Trust an organization dealing with social investments.

Business highlights

National Oil to build field development plan for oil discoveries

The National Oil Corporation of Kenya (National Oil) has engaged Schlumberger Limited, the world’s number one oil and gas services company to support the Corporation in building Field Development Plan for the Lokichar oil discoveries.Schlumberger Limited – global leading provider of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry – will collaborate with National Oil to jointly come up with the blue print in a year.The plan will provide the government with an independent view of the development of the Lokichar oil discoveries which will be useful in supporting the Government in evaluating the work already being done by the investors namely; Tullow, Africa Oil and Maersk.

AfDB and Portuguese Government plan to unlock growth opportunities in Africa

To help unlock economic growth, the African Development Bank (AfDB) is coordinating the implementation of an integrated development strategy for Portuguese-speaking countries in Africa. In preparation for the rollout of this initiative, the Bank and the Government of Portugal have signed an agreement to provide language training to African Development Bank staff interested in learning Portuguese, as well as professional conference translation services.

The language-learning cooperation agreement, signed by the Institute for Cooperation and the Portuguese Language (Camões – Instituto da Cooperação e da Língua, I.P.) and the Bank at the African Development Bank headquarters in Abidjan, also provides conditions for the translation and dissemination of the Bank’s standard project procurement and financial management documents into Portuguese.

“The Lusaphone countries are not one contiguous group. What we are talking about here has a cultural, linguistic, political and economic perspective. I believe Portugal will play a key role in bringing about greater integration,” Bank President Akinwumi Adesina told the visiting Portuguese delegation led by Teresa Ribeiro, Portugal’s Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.“As a Bank, we are committed to this. We are also delighted about the Portuguese training agreement we have signed,” Adesina said.

Supplementary Budget II estimates tabled in Parliament

The Supplementary Budget II estimates have been tabled in Parliament.In the national government expenditure, recurrent expenditure has been increased by Ksh23.2 billion while development expenditure has been reduced by Sh40.8 billion.At the same time, sectors under the Big Four have received additional funding.The Department of Health, for instance, has received Ksh18 billion, Investment and Industry has received Ksh3.5 billion while Agriculture and Irrigation have been allocated Sh1.1 billion.

Sports highlights

Politician Francis Mureithi buys Nakumatt FC

Politician Francis Mureithi who contested for the Embakasi East parliamentary seat in the 2017 general elections, chased Nakumatt FC. The club’s patron Neel Shah who is one of the managers at the club’s previous owners Nakumatt Holdings has officially handed over the team to Mureithi with all its assets. The club has been struggling to stay afloat and has just managed to survive in the league as all the players boycotted training for the better part of the season due to unpaid salaries and allowances.

Jurgen Klopp feels Mo Salah’s future at Liverpool is secure

Jurgen Klopp has quashed talk Mohamed Salah could leave Liverpool and believes the Egyptian is “very comfortable” at Anfield.Salah has netted 39 goals in all competitions in his debut season at Liverpool and his goalscoring form has seen him linked with a move to Real Madrid.But boss Klopp is confident the 25-year-old is going nowhere this summer, declaring Salah is delighted with life at Liverpool.

Arsene Wenger concedes CSKA Moscow made Arsenal sweat for Europa League semi-final spot

Arsene Wenger conceded his Arsenal side lacked urgency as they were made to fight for their place in the Europa League semi-finals having fallen two goals behind at CSKA Moscow.The Gunners were boasting a 4-1 lead from the opening leg but found themselves deservedly behind on the night as Fedor Chalov and Kirill Nababkin pounced on Petr Cech parries to put the hosts within touching distance of an unlikely turnaround.