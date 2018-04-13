Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) has announced tKhat enya-based BURN Manufacturing, makers of the Jikokoa and Kuniokoa cookstoves, has been awarded this year’s Bloomberg New Energy Pioneers Award.

The annual award recognizes “game-changing companies” in the field of clean energy technology and innovation. BURN’s Chief Operating Officer Boston Nyer accepted the honor this week during BNEF’s Future of Energy Summit in New York City.

BURN was one of ten winners who were selected from among 160 applicants from 47 countries. BURN was the only African-based recipient of this year’s award.

“We are honored to be recognized by such a prestigious organization as being among the world’s leaders in clean energy solutions,” says BURN Chief Executive Officer Peter Scott. “Having sold more than 400,000 modern, super fuel-efficient biomass cookstoves since 2013, we are not only transforming lives, but also proving to the world that cookstoves can have a transformative impact. Our fuel-efficient jikos not only save users $100 – $500 annually in energy expenses, but also help save the lives of people in sub-Saharan Africa who might otherwise have died from harmful smoke due to cooking on traditional stoves.”

According to the World Health Organization, 4.3 million people each year die from exposure to household air pollution.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Ruiru, Kenya, BURN Manufacturing designs, manufactures and distributes Kenya’s best-selling, most fuel efficient, and most durable biomass cookstoves. It is the only clean cookstove company which manufactures all of its products in Kenya in sub-Saharan Africa’s only state-of-the-art, solar-powered manufacturing facility. BURN currently employs more than 225 employees in Kenya, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo.