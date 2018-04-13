Evening news headlines

News highlights

Sonko blacklists Kidero era lawyers and contractors

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has blacklisted lawyers and contractors who were pre-qualified during Evans Kidero’s term at City Hall between 2013-2017.The Governor said suppliers, contractors and service providers with bills accrued before June 30 last year, will only be paid after the debts are approved by 10-member Pending Bills Committee.The Commitee, which was appointed on January 31 by Governor Sonko to audit all pending bills accrued during the former Nairobi Govenor Evans Kidero’s term, is chaired by Patrick Lumumba.

Makueni County sets up team to counter gender based violence

The Makueni County government has set up a taskforce to tackle cases of gender-based violence in the region. The move follows a public outcry over the rising number of sexual abuse cases committed against young boys and girls in the County.The taskforce comprises of 10 members from the County, the Gender-Based Violence Recovery Center and Nairobi Women’s Hospital.

Bring back Prime Minister post, Machakos Governor tells government

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua whas urged the national government to reintroduce the post of Prime Minister Mutua who has already declared an interest in the Presidency, has been drumming up support for his Maendeleo Chap Chap party. Mutua said that he will champion for an expanded government to cater for all regions ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Business highlights

Three leading development finance institutions sign loan agreement to support capital markets and high impact sectors in Africa

Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), the African Development Bank (AfDB) and ALCB Fund Board Members have signed a loan agreement to support high impact sectors in Africa focusing on housing, agriculture and SMEs.OPIC contributed US$40 million to the Fund while the African Development Bank is providing a Senior Loan of ZAR 140 million (US$10 million) to support the development of local currency corporate bond markets in Africa.

The latter loan was first local currency financing obtained by the ALCB Fund. The Fund was incorporated in December 2012 by the German Development Bank (KfW), with initial paid-in capital of US$47 million.Jim Polan, OPIC Vice-President for Small and Medium Enterprise Finance; Pierre Guislain, African Development Bank Vice-President in charge of Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization; Vitalis Ritter and Mark Napier, Board members of the African Domestic Bond Fund, signed the agreement.

Uganda secures oil refinery deal, following African Legal Support Facility interventions

With the support of the African Legal Support Facility (ALSF), the Government of Uganda has successfully signed an agreement with a consortium of American and Italian firms to finance and construct a US $4-billion refinery in the country’s Hoima district. The project will be a joint venture with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development and the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), a limited liability oil company owned by the Government of Uganda.The signing ceremony for the agreement took place on April 10, 2018 in Entebbe, Uganda. The agreement establishes critical terms and conditions for the oil refinery’s development and represents an important milestone in the commercialization of Uganda’s natural resource endowments.

Former Internal Security boss denies claims that he plans to turn down Cereals Board position

Former Internal Security Principal Secretary Mutea Iringo has dismissed claims that he is planning to turn down his appointment to the National Cereals and Produce Board Chairmanship.Iringo criticized the reports being circulated online saying he cannot decline being chairman of such a strategic grain body. Iringo further said his appointment is a great honor.

Sports highlights

Liverpool to face Roma in Champions League semi-finals

Liverpool will face Roma for a place in this season’s Champions League final while Bayern Munich take on defending champions Real Madrid.The first leg will be played at Anfield, where the Reds are unbeaten in Europe since October 2014, as Mohamed Salah comes up against his former side.Liverpool beat Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate to reach the semi-finals while Roma stunned Barcelona to progress on away goals.

Mohamed Salah wins Premier League Player of the Month award for March

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named Premier League Player of the Month for March after continuing his excellent form for the Reds.Salah, who also scooped the PFA Player of the Month award for March, was the top scorer in the league last month with six goals and took the award ahead of fellow nominees Son Heung-min, Romelu Lukaku, David Silva, Cenk Tosun and Chris Wood.The 25-year-old netted his first goal of the month in a 2-0 win over Newcastle on March 3, before adding four to his personal tally in a 5-0 win over Watford at Anfield on March 17.

Lewis Hamilton excited by Mercedes-Ferrari-Red Bull battle

Lewis Hamilton is excited by how closely matched Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull are at the Chinese GP.Hamilton topped both Friday practice sessions in Shanghai, but only a tenth of a second covered both Mercedes and Ferrari cars in Practice Two, while Red Bull matched their rivals on long-run simulations.The world champion believes Saturday’s qualifying session, which gets underway at 7am live on Sky F1, will be key given the strategy conundrum facing teams after Pirelli brought the ultrasoft, soft and medium tyres.