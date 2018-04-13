Court dewhips Muluka and reinstates Osotsi as ANC Secretary General

Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi has applauded a decision by the Political Parties Tribunal to reinstate him back to office saying it is a milestone in Kenya’s history.

Addressing a press conference at Parliament building shortly after the court ruling, Osotsi said the verdict brings to an end the running of political parties as private entities.

“This ruling proves fidelity to then law and the constitution, no political party will ever be ran as an individual property,” Osotsi said.

“The court has confirmed that the bona-fide Secretary General of Amani National Congress (ANC) is one Godfrey Osotsi,” he added.

In October 2017, Osotsi was ousted by the ANC leadership as the party SG but filed a petition to challenge his ouster.

While reinstating Osotsi as the Secretary General, the court said that his ouster was illegal and unconstitutional as it contravened the ANC party constitution, the political parties act and the constitution.

“The court has pronounced itself loud and clear, I want to urge our members to keep calm as we implement the court decision,” he noted.

“For avoidance of doubt, I want to confirm to our membership that am still the Secretary General of ANC and I will implement the court order to the letter,”

The Nominated MP, was however, quick to slam the recent outburst by his party leader Musalia Mudavadi against Nasa leader Raila Odinga, saying they were disastrous and injurious to the Nasa unity.