Business highlights – April 13, 2018

National Oil to build field development plan for oil discoveries

The National Oil Corporation of Kenya (National Oil) has engaged Schlumberger Limited, the world’s number one oil and gas services company to support the Corporation in building Field Development Plan for the Lokichar oil discoveries.Schlumberger Limited – global leading provider of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry – will collaborate with National Oil to jointly come up with the blue print in a year.The plan will provide the government with an independent view of the development of the Lokichar oil discoveries which will be useful in supporting the Government in evaluating the work already being done by the investors namely; Tullow, Africa Oil and Maersk.

AfDB and Portuguese Government plan to unlock growth opportunities in Africa

To help unlock economic growth, the African Development Bank (AfDB) is coordinating the implementation of an integrated development strategy for Portuguese-speaking countries in Africa. In preparation for the rollout of this initiative, the Bank and the Government of Portugal have signed an agreement to provide language training to African Development Bank staff interested in learning Portuguese, as well as professional conference translation services.

The language-learning cooperation agreement, signed by the Institute for Cooperation and the Portuguese Language (Camões – Instituto da Cooperação e da Língua, I.P.) and the Bank at the African Development Bank headquarters in Abidjan, also provides conditions for the translation and dissemination of the Bank’s standard project procurement and financial management documents into Portuguese.

“The Lusaphone countries are not one contiguous group. What we are talking about here has a cultural, linguistic, political and economic perspective. I believe Portugal will play a key role in bringing about greater integration,” Bank President Akinwumi Adesina told the visiting Portuguese delegation led by Teresa Ribeiro, Portugal’s Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.“As a Bank, we are committed to this. We are also delighted about the Portuguese training agreement we have signed,” Adesina said.

Supplementary Budget II estimates tabled in Parliament

The Supplementary Budget II estimates have been tabled in Parliament.In the national government expenditure, recurrent expenditure has been increased by Ksh23.2 billion while development expenditure has been reduced by Sh40.8 billion.At the same time, sectors under the Big Four have received additional funding.The Department of Health, for instance, has received Ksh18 billion, Investment and Industry has received Ksh3.5 billion while Agriculture and Irrigation have been allocated Sh1.1 billion.