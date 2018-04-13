Afternoon sports highlights – April 13, 2018

Inter Milan ready to make a move for Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale

Manchester United have withdrawn their interest in Gareth Bale, who could now be on his way to Inter Milan from Real Madrid this summer. Inter Milan will make a move for Gareth Bale in the summer, should Real Madrid finally decide to sell the Welsh star.While Bale and his camp have been adamant they want to stay at the Bernabeu, it is known that the European champions want to reshape their attack this summer – ideally through the sensational purchase of Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain – and that will require significant sales.

Arsenal to face Atletico Madrid in Europa League semi-finals

Arsenal have been drawn against two-time winners Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Europa League.The Gunners progressed to the final four courtesy of a 6-3 aggregate win over Russian side CSKA Moscow on Thursday, while Atletico survived a scare against Sporting Lisbon to claim a 2-1 win over the course of the two legs.Arsene Wenger’s side will host Atletico at the Emirates on April 26 in the first-ever competitive meeting between the two clubs before returning to face the Spanish side at Wanda Metropolitano on May 16.

Wales to face Spain and Albania in friendlies

Wales have announced international friendlies against Spain and Albania for October and November 2018.Wales will host Spain in Cardiff on Thursday, 11 October and will travel to Albania on Tuesday, 20 November.The venue for the Spain match has not been confirmed, raising the possibility the match could be staged at the 74,500 capacity Principality Stadium.