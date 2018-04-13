Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Ministry of Health, WFP call for stronger focus on adolescent nutrition

The Ministry of Health and the World Food Programme have released an assessment report on adolescent nutrition in Kenya.The report prepared in collaboration with Unilever and the Ministry of Health has proposed best practice solutions to help guide the country’s nutrition sector to design adolescent-focused evidence-based interventions.The report highlights the risks faced by girls as pertaining to their nutrition, health and education status with adolescent girls being particularly nutritionally vulnerable due to a number of factors: adolescent pregnancy, menstruation, traditionally lower education attainment, and higher level of physical demands.

Raila Jets to South Africa for Winnie Mandela’s funeral

ODM leader Raila Odinga has travelled to South Africa to attend the funeral of anti-apartheid icon Winnie Mandela set to take place on Saturday. Odinga is accompanied by his wife Ida.Winnie who was a South African anti-apartheid campaigner and wife of former President Nelson Mandela will receive a State funeral. The funeral will be held in Orlando Stadium in the Houghton suburb of Johannesburg and she will be buried at the Fourways Memorial Park Cemetery.

Court declines to overturn Ezra Chiloba’s forced leave

The Employment and Labor Relations Court has declined to suspend the forced leave imposed on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ezra Chiloba pending the hearing of the petition challenging it set for May 7.In his ruling, Justice Stephen Radido directed that Chiloba proceeds on compulsory leave since it has not been proven that he will suffer any prejudice.In his suit papers, Chiloba contended that the decision by Chairman Wafula Chebukati to send him on compulsory leave was wrong as he was not given an opportunity to defend himself.

Business highlights

17 African countries to benefit from Ksh10 billion trade deal

The African Development Bank has signed a loan agreement for a soft commodity finance facility (SCFF) with the Export Trading Group (ETC). This Facility is innovatively structured as two successive loans of USD$100 million (more than Ksh10 billion), each with a tenor of up to 2 years, thus signifying the African Development Bank’s strong commitment to the promotion of agriculture in Africa.

This SCFF is one of the core Trade Finance instruments in the Bank that will provide pre- and post-shipment finance along various stages of ETC’s commodity value chain operations in the 17 countries expected to benefit from the initiative. The intervention will help local farmers and soft commodity suppliers grow their revenues and produce quality crops for export. Specifically, the facility will be used to finance the procurement of identified agricultural commodities from over 600,000 farmers.

Illegal water connections, leakages cost Nairobi Water Ksh1 billion

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company recorded a loss of over Ksh1 billion due to illegal water connections, leakages and other wastage in the Financial year 2016-2017.Through a report by the Auditor General Edward Ouko, only 62 per cent of water produced by the firm was billed by customers earning it Sh5.1 billion. It’s reported that the excess non-revenue water of 13 per cent may have resulted in loss of revenue estimated at Ksh1,044,873,270.

UK signs MoU with Kenya to boost bilateral ties

The UK Government’s Department for International Trade, and Kenya’s Investment Authority, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at helping make bilateral business between the two countries easier. The UK’s Minister for International Trade, Greg Hands, signed the Memorandum of Understanding on day one of a two day trip to Kenya.Hands says the MoU will play an important role in promoting further investment between the UK and Kenya, and vice versa.

Sports highlights

Inter Milan ready to make a move for Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale

Manchester United have withdrawn their interest in Gareth Bale, who could now be on his way to Inter Milan from Real Madrid this summer. Inter Milan will make a move for Gareth Bale in the summer, should Real Madrid finally decide to sell the Welsh star.While Bale and his camp have been adamant they want to stay at the Bernabeu, it is known that the European champions want to reshape their attack this summer – ideally through the sensational purchase of Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain – and that will require significant sales.

Arsenal to face Atletico Madrid in Europa League semi-finals

Arsenal have been drawn against two-time winners Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Europa League.The Gunners progressed to the final four courtesy of a 6-3 aggregate win over Russian side CSKA Moscow on Thursday, while Atletico survived a scare against Sporting Lisbon to claim a 2-1 win over the course of the two legs.Arsene Wenger’s side will host Atletico at the Emirates on April 26 in the first-ever competitive meeting between the two clubs before returning to face the Spanish side at Wanda Metropolitano on May 16.

Wales to face Spain and Albania in friendlies

Wales have announced international friendlies against Spain and Albania for October and November 2018.Wales will host Spain in Cardiff on Thursday, 11 October and will travel to Albania on Tuesday, 20 November.The venue for the Spain match has not been confirmed, raising the possibility the match could be staged at the 74,500 capacity Principality Stadium.