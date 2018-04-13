Afternoon business highlights – April 13, 2018

17 African countries to benefit from Ksh10 billion trade deal

The African Development Bank has signed a loan agreement for a soft commodity finance facility (SCFF) with the Export Trading Group (ETC). This Facility is innovatively structured as two successive loans of USD$100 million (more than Ksh10 billion), each with a tenor of up to 2 years, thus signifying the African Development Bank’s strong commitment to the promotion of agriculture in Africa.

This SCFF is one of the core Trade Finance instruments in the Bank that will provide pre- and post-shipment finance along various stages of ETC’s commodity value chain operations in the 17 countries expected to benefit from the initiative. The intervention will help local farmers and soft commodity suppliers grow their revenues and produce quality crops for export. Specifically, the facility will be used to finance the procurement of identified agricultural commodities from over 600,000 farmers.

Illegal water connections, leakages cost Nairobi Water Ksh1 billion

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company recorded a loss of over Ksh1 billion due to illegal water connections, leakages and other wastage in the Financial year 2016-2017.Through a report by the Auditor General Edward Ouko, only 62 per cent of water produced by the firm was billed by customers earning it Sh5.1 billion. It’s reported that the excess non-revenue water of 13 per cent may have resulted in loss of revenue estimated at Ksh1,044,873,270.

UK signs MoU with Kenya to boost bilateral ties

The UK Government’s Department for International Trade, and Kenya’s Investment Authority, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at helping make bilateral business between the two countries easier. The UK’s Minister for International Trade, Greg Hands, signed the Memorandum of Understanding on day one of a two day trip to Kenya.Hands says the MoU will play an important role in promoting further investment between the UK and Kenya, and vice versa.