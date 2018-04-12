Sports highlights – April 12, 2018

Gor Mahia beat Wazito FC 1-0

Kenyan Premier League defending champions Gor Mahia beat Wazito FC 1-0 at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Wednesday to move within one point of leaders Mathare United. K’Ogalo picked up a third consecutive 1-0 result that sees them remain unbeaten this season after eight matches.

Real Madrid stun Juventus

Striker Cristiano Ronaldo’s 97th-minute penalty sent Real Madrid to the Champions League last four in memorable fashion, going through 4-3 on aggregate against Juventus after a dramatic 3-1 loss on the night. English referee Michael Oliver awarded Real a penalty with the game seemingly heading for extra-time as Medhi Benatia brought down Lucas Vazquez, with Gianluigi Buffon sent off for protesting on his last Champions League appearance. Ronaldo stepped up to lash past Wojciech Szczesny, leaving Juventus devastated after a remarkable fightback to get to 3-3 after their 3-0 first-leg loss.

Bayern Munich edge past Sevilla to secure spot in CL semi finals

Bayern Munich booked their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League, securing a 0-0 draw against Sevilla at the Allianz Arena to complete a 2-1 aggregate victory. Leading 2-1 from the first leg in Seville, Bayern were in pole position at the start of the night with Sevilla needing to score at least twice to have any chance of progression. Vincenzo Montella’s side had their chances in the first half with Joaquin Correa and Sergio Escudero both failing to convert. They continued to trouble Bayern, who had won their last seven successive Champions League games, with Correa’s header hitting the crossbar and Ever Banega’s long-range effort flashing wide.