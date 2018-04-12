Reggae Dancehall artiste ‘Donteh’ prepares to launch new single

Kenyan Reggae Dancehall artiste, Donteh is gearing up to launch his new single, ‘Murderer’. He currently is working on the official single with preparations for the music video already underway.

Donteh, who was nominated for the “Kingston 10 Reggae and Dancehall Music Awards” hosted by Zj Heno and Homeboyz Radio for “Best Kenyan Artist of The Year”, is an optimistic nominee for the CHAT Awards.

Donteh was born Andrew Omoto in August 14th, 1993. The name Donteh came from a Jamaican word “Don”, meaning ‘Boss’.

He chose the name as a result of his inspiration to become ‘the boss’ through the music he makes and brings to Kenyan and international entertainment scene.

His interest in music has existed since 2003. In 2006, he had an opportunity to perform alongside the Kenyan Gospel trio M.O.G (Men Of God) at a church function as a curtain raiser for the event.

His music idols have always been Charly Black and Bencil from Jamaica, and Redsan from Kenya. He commenced working on his music career professionally in 2009 when he joined High School and since then, his music journey has had many ups and downs. He had very frustrating experiences with local producers whom he felt were only money-minded and didn’t give any regard to efficiency, quality music production and good customer service. He first worked with Muziking Records where he recorded his first track “Life is a Journey” featuring Al-Kaz.

He also worked with Far East Production where he recorded and featured on the “Swahili Riddim” and “Konza City Riddim”. Donteh prefers the Dancehall genre of music as he believes it’s where he fits best. Since recording his first two songs, none of them have penetrated through the mainstream media yet. Since April 2013, he is currently recording under Hypemasters Entertainment where he has worked on a couple of tracks. He already has a promo single “Till a Ma’anin” which is doing quite well on the internet. He also featured in “Luv Yuh Long Time” with Magzine who is also a Kenyan Dancehall artiste with the video which is doing well on the internet and also on the local and international media.

“Luv Yuh Long Time” biography

‘Luv Yuh Long Time’ is a collaboration dancehall track with Kenyan Dancehall artiste ‘Magzine’ and it has a laid back but club banger feel to it.

It was produced and recorded at Hypemasters Entertainment by J-Zero. It’s a bubbling tune for the girls to move to with good vibes in it. The track basically shows the bond between a man and a woman and how they vow to be with each other through thick and thin, disregarding anything negative things about their spouses that they hear from other people.

His other Tracks are “Di Whole Ah Dem” on the “STATE OF ANARCHY RIDDIM” Produced by Hypemasters Entertainment “Dj Aaron”, “Whine Fi Yuh Man” on the “DISCERNMENT RIDDIM” produced by Jusa Dementor and Dj Flammez, “Bubblin Machine by Milli Chab from Hungary produced by Y-Not Productions “Shj Dreamaka”, “Summer” Produced by Yardlink254 Records, “Like A Pro” featuring Marc Brunnel Produced by Analytical Alz from Uganda, “Dis Ya Song” Produced by Hypemasters Entertainment “J-Zero” and the single which is doing massively great both locally and internationally known as “Garage”.

As at March 2018 donteh has recorded no less than 60 audio tracks with videos done and officially launched amounting to 7 with these having an average of 10k views on YouTube.

Through sheer hard work and determination, he has had a chance to share the stage with world-class artists, including Busy Signal . He is also been the headlining artist for the Mrs Curvey an annual event held at Club Romourz.