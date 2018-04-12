Newspaper summaries – April 12, 2018

Daily Nation

Experts warn of food crisis as armyworm attacks maize farms

Kenya could lose half of its maize crop and face a massive food crisis following an invasion of the Fall armyworm. Although the ministry of Agriculture has no reliable data on the extent of the infestation and the impact it will have on food, the US Agency for International Development (USAid) estimates that up to 50 per cent of the maize crop could be destroyed. The pest also attacks millet, sorghum, cotton and sugar.

Teachers, lecturers top gainers in mini budget

Teachers and lecturers are the biggest beneficiaries of the Sh40 billion supplementary budget, which was tabled in the National Assembly on Wednesday. The Teachers Service Commission was allocated Sh16 billion, which is likely to go towards the recruitment of 68,000 intern teachers. The commission had also requested Sh5 billion for recruitment of 12,696 teachers annually for the next four years, to ensure 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary school.

Lawyers demand review of online land system

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) now wants the Lands ministry to form a task force to review electronic land registration and transfer for advocates even as Parliament debates regulations for the sector. The society’s president Allen Gichuhi said having a task force handle the issue will save time when the House approves the regulations that give Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney the mandate to prepare guidelines for implementation of the electronic registration system.

The Standard

Government told to send home thousands of staff

Donors are piling pressure on the Government to revisit a radical programme that would see thousands of national and county government employees sent home. The retrenchment of redundant workers is one of several proposals put forward by the World Bank to cut operational expenses. The World Bank joins its sister institution, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has recently been pushing the Government to significantly shrink its payroll.

Teachers camp outside KNUT headquarters, want Sossion out as secretary general

A sharp division has emerged in the largest teachers’ union after members attempted to storm its headquarters to eject a top official. The teachers, who aired a litany of grievances, want Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary General Wilson Sossion removed from office and his deputy, Hesbon Otieno, picked as his replacement.

Water rationing to continue in Nairobi

If you live or work in Nairobi, you will have to put up with continued water rationing. A severe shortage in water catchment areas such as the Aberdares, Mt Kenya and Kikuyu, which provide water to Ndakaini Dam that supplies the capital, is to blame for the situation. Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) Managing Director Nahashon Muguna told the County Assembly Water and Sanitation Committee that unless the catchments received more water, rationing in the city would go on.

The Star

CoG on the spot over Sh196m summit cash

Questions have emerged over the planned expenditure of Sh196.3 million on the five-day devolution conference later this month. Sources close to the conference preparations told the Star in confidence that the steering committee had received complaints about the budget size, and queries over the award of lucrative contracts. The event that draws droves from counties is expected to run from April 23-27 in Kakamega. It will be opened by President Uhuru Kenyatta while NASA leader Raila Odinga is scheduled to deliver the keynote address on the second day.

CBK to appeal ruling on new bank notes

The Central Bank of Kenya intends to appeal a decision early this week by Justice George Odunga nullifying the bidding process for printing new currency. The tender, worth 10 billion a year, has been at the centre of a row between British firm De La Rue, and Swedish firm Crane AB since late last year. This means that Kenyans will have to wait longer to get the new currency. In a notice filed at the Court of Appeal, CBK says it is dissatisfied with part of the judgment and intends to appeal. It will appeal the judgment in which Odunga declared the awarding of the tender to De La Rue on printing of the new currency null and void.

Nyachae flown to SA hospital for specialised care

Former powerful Cabinet minister Simeon Nyachae yesterday was flown to an undisclosed hospital in South Africa for specialised treatment. The former head of Public Service, 86, had been admitted at the Nairobi Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit since March 31, after he tripped and fell at his home. His eldest son Charles Ayako on Tuesday told the Star Nyachae, who retired from active politics in 2008, had also been diagnosed with a severe chest infection.

Business Daily

Uproar as airport authority raises parking fees at Nairobi’s JKIA

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has introduced new parking fees at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), This comes as the agency seeks to maximise revenue from the facility that is currently undergoing a massive expansion. Motorists dropping off or picking passengers will pay the higher fees from Sunday, April 15, according to a public notice by the Kenya Airports Parking Services (KAPS).

Power agency opts for new structure as it picks top managers

The Rural Electrification Authority (REA) on Wednesday announced changes in its management structure with the appointment of three senior managers to back up Peter Mbugua, who was named the agency’s chief executive a few months ago. Mr Simon Gicharu, who chairs the agency’s board said the changes were informed by a recent systems audit that revealed weaknesses in the organisation’s structures and low staff capacity. Mr Gicharu on Wednesday said the changes had consequently been made purely on the basis of qualifications, experience and gender balance.

Court orders sugar trader to pay taxman billions

A sugar importer will have to pay Sh2.5 billion in tax after the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) succeeded in its appeal against a decision allowing him to import 40,000 metric tonnes of Brazilian sugar duty free. The Court of Appeal in Mombasa allowed the appeal by KRA and set aside the decision by the High Court which ruled that the sugar, imported by Darasa Investment Ltd, was entitled to be cleared duty free. Appellate Judges Alnashir Visram, Wanjiru Karanja and Martha Koome unanimously said the appeal by KRA had merit before setting aside the orders issued by High Court Judge Eric Ogola.