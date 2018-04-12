News headlines

News highlights

Kenya Union of Clinical Officers issues strike notice

The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers has issued a 28-day strike notice, which the union says is a Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiation stalemate with the government. Speaking during a press briefing in Nairobi, Union Secretary General, George Kibore said that since they submitted their demands last year, the government has been playing delayed tactics. Kibore said in most cases the government failed to meet the quorum while on the negotiating table leading to postponement of the meetings.

KNUT officials put more pressure on Sossion to resign

A section of Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) have called for the resignation of Secretary General Wilson Sossion as he holds two posts. Led by KNUT’s Nairobi branch chairman Robert Karume, the officials contend that Sossion ceased to be a teacher the moment he was de-registered by the Teachers Service Commission and was nominated to Parliament. They said this is making him ineffective in his duties and also termed him as selfish as he was earning salaries from the union and Parliament at the same time.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka calls for electoral reforms

The Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights must initiate far-reaching reforms in the electoral management sector whose demands have polarised the country and set it on an acrimonious trajectory, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has said. Speaking on Wednesday, Lusaka urged the Committee to spearhead electoral reforms, noting that that last year’s prolonged poll period was occasioned by poor electoral management. He asked the committee to work with legal institutions such as the Kenya Law Reform Commission and the Law Society of Kenya.

Business highlights

Stanlib acquires Ksh850 million building in Nairobi

Kenya’s only listed Real Estate Investment Fund Stanlib Fahari has acquired an office building in Lavington essentially fulfilling a Capital Markets Authority requirement of having at least 75% of its net assets in income generating real estate. Chief Executive Kenneth Masika said the firm is positioned to take up a low rise Grade A located on Gitanga Road in Lavington area. Masika says the Ksh850 million building is a 41,000 square feet leased to a blue-chip tenant with an income yield of 8.33%.

US urges African countries to move swiftly in averting armyworm infestation

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has warned that Kenya and other major maize-producing countries in Africa could incur staggering food and financial losses from the invasion of the Fall Armyworm. According to Ms Regina Eddy, coordinator of a USAID task force focused on the threat, 50% of an annual maize crop can be destroyed by the fall armyworm. The pest also attacks millet, sorghum, cotton and sugarcane.

TSC gets green light to hire 88,000 teachers

A Ksh26 billion proposal from the Teachers Service Commission’s (TSC) for recruitment of 88,000 tutors has received Parliament’s approval . National Assembly Education Committee Chair Julius Melly said this week that the proposal will see 68,000 intern teachers hired at Ksh16 billion and 20,000 teachers on permanent terms at Ksh10 billion. The recruitment is meant to plug a 104,821 teacher shortfall.

Sports highlights

Gor Mahia beat Wazito FC 1-0

Kenyan Premier League defending champions Gor Mahia beat Wazito FC 1-0 at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Wednesday to move within one point of leaders Mathare United. K’Ogalo picked up a third consecutive 1-0 result that sees them remain unbeaten this season after eight matches.

Real Madrid stun Juventus

Striker Cristiano Ronaldo’s 97th-minute penalty sent Real Madrid to the Champions League last four in memorable fashion, going through 4-3 on aggregate against Juventus after a dramatic 3-1 loss on the night. English referee Michael Oliver awarded Real a penalty with the game seemingly heading for extra-time as Medhi Benatia brought down Lucas Vazquez, with Gianluigi Buffon sent off for protesting on his last Champions League appearance. Ronaldo stepped up to lash past Wojciech Szczesny, leaving Juventus devastated after a remarkable fightback to get to 3-3 after their 3-0 first-leg loss.

Bayern Munich edge past Sevilla to secure spot in CL semi finals

Bayern Munich booked their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League, securing a 0-0 draw against Sevilla at the Allianz Arena to complete a 2-1 aggregate victory. Leading 2-1 from the first leg in Seville, Bayern were in pole position at the start of the night with Sevilla needing to score at least twice to have any chance of progression. Vincenzo Montella’s side had their chances in the first half with Joaquin Correa and Sergio Escudero both failing to convert. They continued to trouble Bayern, who had won their last seven successive Champions League games, with Correa’s header hitting the crossbar and Ever Banega’s long-range effort flashing wide.