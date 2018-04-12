MultiChoice promises unmatched 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia viewing experience on DStv and GOtv

MultiChoice has promised its customers an unmatched front-row viewing to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. From 14 June 2018 to 15 July 2018, DStv and GOtv will showcase all 64 matches live on SuperSport to thousands of football fans across the country. MultiChoice will deliver great value to its customers with an unmatched viewing experience on TV and mobile devices for the biggest and best moments of the World Cup from Russia.

Speaking at the official launch of their football viewing experience to its stakeholders, MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director Eric Odipo said, “MultiChoice’s key priority is to put customers’ needs at the heart of everything we do. We are committed to deliver value through the best football tournament experience on TV to our customers live and in HD glory on SuperSport. Both DStv and GOtv Max and Plus customers will get to enjoy the games from the comfort of their homes, only on our platforms will viewers enjoy additional benefits such as Swahili commentary and on-the-go viewing via the DStv Now and SuperSport apps for an enhanced viewing experience.”

Active DStv customers on all packages (Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access) will watch all 64 games of the World Cup live and in full HD glory on three dedicated SuperSport channels. Two new DStv pop-up channels: History of Football and SuperSport 14 (SS14) will be dedicated to legacy content, highlights, documentaries, FIFA films, classic matches, warm-up matches and interviews until the World Cup begins on 14 June 2018. Thereafter, SS14 will be dedicated entirely to the tournament with live match commentary options in Swahili language. News updates will be available throughout the tournament on the SS Blitz Channel.

GOtv customers will also experience a complete World Cup experience with all 64 games available to active GOtv Max and GOtv Plus customers, at no extra cost. A special pop-up channel FIFA (GOtv Channel 36) will carry World Cup legacy content for GOtv Max and Plus customers on between 25 April 2018 and Monday 11 June 2018. The complete tournament experience will be available on GOtv Max on Select 4 with live games, full highlights, build-ups, interviews, analysis and magazine shows. GOtv Plus customers will watch the live games and magazine shows on Select 1 and Select 2. All build ups to the tournament will be available on Select 1 and Select 4. GOtv Value customers will also enjoy a significant number of games while GOtv Lite customers will enjoy a select number of games available on FTA channels.

“We constantly strive to deliver value for money to our customers by offering them a little something extra to their viewing including a wide variety of the best local and international content available from around the world with the 2018 FIFA World Cup being one of them. We also make sure to deliver this exciting content through leading-edge technology that will take our customers viewing experience to the next level and match their constantly evolving lifestyles,” added Odipo.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will also be available to DStv Customers via DStv Now and the SuperSport apps which are available for download via the Android and iOs mobile stores.