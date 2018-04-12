Evening news headlines

News highlights

Deputy Chief Justice urges judges to avoid unnecessary adjournments

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has urged judges to be firm in the management of cases so as to expedite hearing and determination of legal disputes. According to Mwilu, courts could do away with frequent adjournments that have often characterized commercial disputes and as a result, reduce significantly the number of pending cases. She was speaking during the opening session of a two-day National Alternative Dispute Resolution Stakeholders’ Forum jointly convened by the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Taskforce and Nairobi Centre for International Arbitration (NCIA).

Raila meets with former President Daniel Moi

Orandge Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga met with retired President Daniel Moi earlier today at his Kabaraka home. According to Raila’s spokesman Dennis Onyango said the visit followed recent the hospitalisation of the former President in Israel.He said the two leaders discussed the state of the Kenyan nation during the visit that lasted more than one hour. The ODM leader was accompanied by Mvita MP Abdulswamwad Shariff and Vihiga Senator George Khaniri.

Government, lecturers agree to start talks on CBA

The University Academic Staff Union and the Kenya University Staff Union today appeared before the parliamentary Committee on Education. They sought to iron out their differences with the Treasury and the Inter-Public Universities’ Council Consultative Forum on the pay deal. Committee Chairman Julius Melly urged the parties to hold the talks in good faith as they await guidance from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission in line with the Constitution. The parties agreed that court injunctions relating to the CBA should not be allowed to impede the talks.

Business highlights

Kenya looks to deepen trade ties with the UK

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Cabinet Secretary Amb Monica Juma will today, Thursday, April 12, 2018, preside over the inaugural Kenya UK Economic Development Forum in Nairobi. The Forum will be attended by UK Minister of State for Trade, Hon Greg Hands, and: CS National Treasury and Planning; CS Industrialisation and Enterprise Development; CS Devolution and ASAL Areas; CS Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development; CS Energy; CS Petroleum and Mining; CS Agriculture and Irrigation; CS Health.

Kenya makes bid to host 2021 World Chamber Congress

Kenya has made a bid to host the 12th World Chamber Congress in 2021 before the International Chamber of Commerce jury at the World Chambers Federation meeting in Beijing, China. The country will be competing against three other chambers including Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce and the Iran Chamber of Commerce. The Kenyan delegation put up a strong bid showcasing the country as an international conference destination with an experienced hospitality industry of international standards, a gateway toward other African countries and an economy with a thriving private and public sector partnership.

More Kenyans to begin taking up housing loans

There has been remarked improvement in mortgage uptake in the country largely driven by a growing middle class, increased disposable income, infrastructure development and diaspora remittances, Standard Chartered Limited market analysts have found. At less than 5 per cent, Kenya’s outstanding mortgage debt to GDP ratio is still low compared to countries like South Africa and Namibia where the ratio is above 20 per cent. In developed markets such as the US, the ratio is over 70 per cent. This is despite the fact that Kenya’s mortgage market is the third most developed in sub-Saharan Africa, with assets equivalent to over 2.5 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product, according to a World Bank report.

Sports highlights

Boxing legend Tyson Fury to make return on June 9

Tyson Fury has scheduled his first fight in over two-and-a-half years for June 9 at the Manchester Arena, against an unconfirmed opponent. The unbeaten heavyweight has not boxed since ending Wladimir Klitschko’s reign as world champion in November 2015. But Fury was soon stripped of the IBF belt, and relinquished the WBA and WBO versions amid mental health issues.

Racing Driver Lewis Hamilton predicts power struggle with Ferrari

British Racing Driver, Lewis Hamilton has predicted another closely fought power struggle for Mercedes with Ferrari at this weekend’s Chinese GP. The world champion has also warned the Scuderia’s straight-line speed will make the championship leaders particularly difficult to beat in Shanghai. Defying pre-season predictions of a Mercedes walkover in 2018, Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel has won both of the year’s opening races.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says Harry Kane’s Stoke goal appeal is not a big deal

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino revealed he had no involvement in Harry Kane’s successful goal appeal and insists “it is not a big deal”. Kane was awarded Tottenham’s second goal in their 2-1 win over Stoke after appealing to the Premier League goal accreditation appeals panel with Christian Eriksen initially credited with the goal. The Englishman’s appeal raised eyebrows on social media with Premier League top scorer Mo Salah – who is now four goals ahead of Kane in the race for the Golden Boot – questioning the panel’s decision.