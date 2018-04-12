Business highlights – April 12, 2018

Stanlib acquires Ksh850 million building in Nairobi

Kenya’s only listed Real Estate Investment Fund Stanlib Fahari has acquired an office building in Lavington essentially fulfilling a Capital Markets Authority requirement of having at least 75% of its net assets in income generating real estate. Chief Executive Kenneth Masika said the firm is positioned to take up a low rise Grade A located on Gitanga Road in Lavington area. Masika says the Ksh850 million building is a 41,000 square feet leased to a blue-chip tenant with an income yield of 8.33%.

US urges African countries to move swiftly in averting armyworm infestation

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has warned that Kenya and other major maize-producing countries in Africa could incur staggering food and financial losses from the invasion of the Fall Armyworm. According to Ms Regina Eddy, coordinator of a USAID task force focused on the threat, 50% of an annual maize crop can be destroyed by the fall armyworm. The pest also attacks millet, sorghum, cotton and sugarcane.

TSC gets green light to hire 88,000 teachers

A Ksh26 billion proposal from the Teachers Service Commission’s (TSC) for recruitment of 88,000 tutors has received Parliament’s approval . National Assembly Education Committee Chair Julius Melly said this week that the proposal will see 68,000 intern teachers hired at Ksh16 billion and 20,000 teachers on permanent terms at Ksh10 billion. The recruitment is meant to plug a 104,821 teacher shortfall.