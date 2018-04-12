Afternoon sports highlights – April 12, 2018

Wenger says Arsenal’s focus is Europa League

Arsene Wenger admits Arsenal’s “big target” this season is winning the Europa League, with chances of success in the Premier League “very slim”. Arsenal trail the top four by 13 points, and with a commanding 4-1 lead over CSKA Moscow after their quarter-final first leg, winning the Europa League is their most likely avenue for Champions League qualification. Wenger had previously said it was too early to prioritise their European commitments, but it seems with just six games left of the league season he has had a change of heart.

West Brom sack technical director Nick Hammond

West Brom have sacked technical director Nick Hammond with immediate effect, as part of their restructuring plan for the club. Albion’s new chief executive officer Mark Jenkins has reportedly decided that Hammond should leave his post after a poor season that saw Alan Pardew sacked, and the club in serious danger of relegation. Hammond was a key figure in bringing long-term friend Pardew to the club following the sacking of previous manager Tony Pulis.

Pep Guardiola to sign one year contract extension with Manchester City

Pep Guardiola will sign a one-year contract extension with Manchester City before the end of the season. The 47-year-old coach has one year left on his current contract and talks over an extension have been ongoing for some time. Although City have come up short in Europe for the second season running under Guardiola, City’s belief in the Catalan remains strong.