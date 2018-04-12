Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Daystar University shut down indefinitely

Daystar University has been closed indefinitely after student unrest seeking the resignation of Vice Chancellor Timothy Wachira over alleged mismanagement. The University’s Senate directed students at the Nairobi and Athi River campuses to vacate by noon Thursday. “This informs you that Daystar University Senate sitting on 11th April 2018 closes the university by noon, 12 April 2018. The Senate consequently asks both students and staff to vacate both Athi River and Nairobi campuses by the indicated time,” the notice read. According to Senate Chairman James Kombo, international students residing at the Athi River campus have also been instructed to vacate and report to a designated desk in Nairobi by 2pm.

KNUT boss Wilson Sossion dismisses detractors

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion has dismissed calls by a section of union officials for him to resign as he holds two posts. Sossion has termed such calls as politically motivated. He maintained that he is staying put in his post at the union, adding that he is not bothered by those calling for his dismissal.

Education CS Amina to meet Parliamentary Committee to discuss UASU deal

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed will on Thursday appear before the joint National Assembly and Senate Committees to shed light on the way forward regarding the Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU). The joint committee will also be seeking to know the steps taken to bring an end to the strike by dons, which has paralysed learning in public universities for more than 40 days. The striking lecturers earlier this week defied court orders to resume work and protested the handling of their strike by the government.

Business highlights

Government to sell 15 and 20 year Treasury bonds this month

The government will soon sell 15-year and 20-year Treasury bonds worth a total of Ksh40 billion this month, the central bank (CBK) said on earlier today. The bank said it would receive bids for the two bonds, which will be re-opened from previous issues, until April 24, and auction them a day later. The 15-year bond has a 12.5% coupon, while the 20-year has a coupon of 13.2%.

Sector stakeholders using web video to promote travel and tourism

Web video marketing is no longer an eccentric concept especially in the travel and tourism industry, Jumia Travel has revealed. It is a vital tool that has made it possible for travelers to virtually visit a destination before traveling to it physically, learning of its essence, and creating a pre-experience that greatly influences their travel decisions.

It is for this reason that travel companies, organizations as well as governments are increasingly becoming reliant on web video to boost tourism, in a bid to lure more tourists to their destinations.

The popularity of web videos in promoting travel and tourism is largely attributed to its high engagement level, and memorability. According to HubSpot Research, 55% of people online watch videos every day, and 78% every week. Additionally, 95% of those who watch videos retain the message, as compared to 10% who read it in text; making video the most popular among consumers in comparison to any other type of content.

Medical Supplies Agency not to blame for expired drugs seized in Nairobi, CEO says

The Kenya Medical Supplies Agency has denied responsibility for the expired drugs and other medical supplies seized in Nairobi last month. The seizure of the expired drugs sparked fears of unsafe medication in the market. KEMSA Acting CEO, Fredrick Wanyonyi, said only two of the 40 items impounded at a house in Parklands on February 20 belong to Kemsa. The two were latex gloves and x-ray films valued at a combined Sh288,295.

Sports highlights

Wenger says Arsenal’s focus is Europa League

Arsene Wenger admits Arsenal’s “big target” this season is winning the Europa League, with chances of success in the Premier League “very slim”. Arsenal trail the top four by 13 points, and with a commanding 4-1 lead over CSKA Moscow after their quarter-final first leg, winning the Europa League is their most likely avenue for Champions League qualification. Wenger had previously said it was too early to prioritise their European commitments, but it seems with just six games left of the league season he has had a change of heart.

West Brom sack technical director Nick Hammond

West Brom have sacked technical director Nick Hammond with immediate effect, as part of their restructuring plan for the club. Albion’s new chief executive officer Mark Jenkins has reportedly decided that Hammond should leave his post after a poor season that saw Alan Pardew sacked, and the club in serious danger of relegation. Hammond was a key figure in bringing long-term friend Pardew to the club following the sacking of previous manager Tony Pulis.

Pep Guardiola to sign one year contract extension with Manchester City

Pep Guardiola will sign a one-year contract extension with Manchester City before the end of the season. The 47-year-old coach has one year left on his current contract and talks over an extension have been ongoing for some time. Although City have come up short in Europe for the second season running under Guardiola, City’s belief in the Catalan remains strong.