Afternoon business highlights – April 12, 2018

Government to sell 15 and 20 year Treasury bonds this month

will sell 15-year and 20-year Treasury bonds worth a total of Ksh40 billion this month, the central bank (CBK) said on earlier today. The bank said it would receive bids for the two bonds, which will be re-opened from previous issues, until April 24, and auction them a day later. The 15-year bond has a 12.5% coupon, while the 20-year has a coupon of 13.2%.

Sector stakeholders using web video to promote travel and tourism

Web video marketing is no longer an eccentric concept especially in the travel and tourism industry, Jumia Travel has revealed. It is a vital tool that has made it possible for travelers to virtually visit a destination before traveling to it physically, learning of its essence, and creating a pre-experience that greatly influences their travel decisions.

It is for this reason that travel companies, organizations as well as governments are increasingly becoming reliant on web video to boost tourism, in a bid to lure more tourists to their destinations.

The popularity of web videos in promoting travel and tourism is largely attributed to its high engagement level, and memorability. According to HubSpot Research, 55% of people online watch videos every day, and 78% every week. Additionally, 95% of those who watch videos retain the message, as compared to 10% who read it in text; making video the most popular among consumers in comparison to any other type of content.

Medical Supplies Agency not to blame for expired drugs seized in Nairobi, CEO says

The Kenya Medical Supplies Agency has denied responsibility for the expired drugs and other medical supplies seized in Nairobi last month. The seizure of the expired drugs sparked fears of unsafe medication in the market. KEMSA Acting CEO, Fredrick Wanyonyi, said only two of the 40 items impounded at a house in Parklands on February 20 belong to Kemsa. The two were latex gloves and x-ray films valued at a combined Sh288,295.