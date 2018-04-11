Sports highlights – April 11, 2018

Chepkoech takes silver in 1500m Commonwealth Games
Kenyan athlete Beatrice Chepkoech settled for silver behind South African Caster Semenya in women’s 1500m final held on Tuesday in Gold Coast.Chepkoech, who led the race up to the last 100m, won silver after clocking a Personal Best of 4:03.09 behind Semenya who took gold in 4:00.71, breaking the Games record to win her maiden global title in the 1500m.
Liverpool reach Champions League semis after beating Man City
Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were familiar heroes as Liverpool reached the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in a decade with a 2-1 second-leg win at Manchester City that sealed a 5-1 aggregate victory.Gabriel Jesus had stirred hopes of an improbable comeback when he struck inside two minutes but a dominant first-half display in which Bernardo Silva hit the post and Leroy Sane saw a goal wrongly disallowed failed to yield further reward.
Roma beat Barcelona 3-0
Roma pulled off a sensational second-leg comeback to beat Barcelona 3-0 and reach the Champions League semi-finals on away goals. Barca were heavy favourites to progress after a 4-1 first-leg win, but fell apart to Roma’s brilliant showing.Defender Kostas Manolas scored the crucial third goal, heading in at the near post with eight minutes remaining.
You might also like
Eat your way to good skin
Whole Grains Whole grain, bread, pasta and cereals are surprisingly high in antioxidants. Whole-wheat cereal for instance contains antioxidants comparable to that in fruits and vegetables. The key to that
Kenyans want President to pass Bill seeking to crack down on high interest rates
Kenyans want President Uhuru Kenyatta to approve a Bill that may amend the country’s Banking Law Act, thereby putting a cap on interest rates. The Bill states that high
Mutua to officially launch Chap Chap
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua was today scheduled to officially launch the Maendeleo Chap Chap Movement at the Bomas of Kenya. It was expected that delegates from all 47 counties would
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!