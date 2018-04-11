Sports highlights – April 11, 2018

Chepkoech takes silver in 1500m Commonwealth Games

Kenyan athlete Beatrice Chepkoech settled for silver behind South African Caster Semenya in women’s 1500m final held on Tuesday in Gold Coast.Chepkoech, who led the race up to the last 100m, won silver after clocking a Personal Best of 4:03.09 behind Semenya who took gold in 4:00.71, breaking the Games record to win her maiden global title in the 1500m.

Liverpool reach Champions League semis after beating Man City

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were familiar heroes as Liverpool reached the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in a decade with a 2-1 second-leg win at Manchester City that sealed a 5-1 aggregate victory.Gabriel Jesus had stirred hopes of an improbable comeback when he struck inside two minutes but a dominant first-half display in which Bernardo Silva hit the post and Leroy Sane saw a goal wrongly disallowed failed to yield further reward.

Roma beat Barcelona 3-0

Roma pulled off a sensational second-leg comeback to beat Barcelona 3-0 and reach the Champions League semi-finals on away goals. Barca were heavy favourites to progress after a 4-1 first-leg win, but fell apart to Roma’s brilliant showing.Defender Kostas Manolas scored the crucial third goal, heading in at the near post with eight minutes remaining.