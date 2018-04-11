Samsung Electronics opens an ultra-modern store at The Mirage Tower

Samsung Electronics East Africa has today announced the opening of an ultra-modern brand Store at the Mirage Tower in Westlands.

Speaking during the store opening, Head of Consumer Electronics Samuel Odhiambo said the opening of the brand store goes in line with the company’s effort to improve shoppers’ experience and expand its retail network.

“Samsung Electronics is committed to giving its consumers the best. This ultra-modern store will showcase our product portfolio which includes QLED TVs, twin cooling refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens and our recently introduced HotBlast technology which brings a whole new way of cooking to Kenya, producing food that is crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside as well as air conditioners. Our consumers visiting the store will also have a chance to interact with our innovations which have embraced connectivity and convergence,” said Mr. Odhiambo.

Over the past few years, Samsung Electronics has been keen on improving its products to make them more interactive with consumers. The company’s vision is guided by the desire to understand what consumers need and want; then design products to their liking. Samsung is keen on providing products that offer optimized benefits and services that bring value to consumers’ lives by turning everyday objects into smart connected devices.

According to Mr. Odhiambo, the new store will only stock consumer electronics and will give consumers a chance to explore the new innovations in consumer electronics which Samsung is driving.

“Samsung is cognizant of how technology is fast taking shape in the lives of our consumers, especially at home. In July we shall be launching our 2018 QLED TVs in Kenya with a stand out feature, “ambient mode” which enables the TV to blend into their surroundings,” he added.

The opening of this shop brings the number of Samsung shops to twenty seven countrywide The electronics firm is committed to increasing this number to ensure consumers everywhere are able to access the shops at their convenience.