Newspaper summaries – Aprill 11, 2018

Daily Nation

Wafula Chebukati’s decision unfair, says Ezra Chiloba

Electoral commission chief executive Ezra Chiloba has questioned the directive by chairman Wafula Chebukati to send him on compulsory leave to allow for an audit of major procurements last year.On Monday, Mr Chiloba wrote to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission vice- chairperson Consolata Maina, who is acting in the absence of Mr Chebukati, expressing concern about the manner in which the decision to make him proceed on leave was arrived at.

Raila rails at Wetang’ula in Nasa wrangle

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and its leader Raila Odinga have responded angrily to statements by Bungoma senator Moses Wetang’ula in which he alleged that Mr Odinga conspired to have him sacked as the Senate Minority Leader.In separate statements on Tuesday, the two claimed that Mr Wetang’ula was being dishonest and was trying to hide behind Mr Odinga to mask his personal failures during his stint as the Minority Leader.

TSC wins MPs’ approval to hire 88,000 teachers

The government is going to hire 88,000 teachers after MPs on Tuesday approved a Sh26 billion recruitment request.Most of the new employees — 68,000— will be hired as interns at a cost of Sh16 billion, while 20,000 will be given permanent jobs at Sh10 billion, said National Assembly Education Committee chairman Julius Melly.The massive recruitment is meant to address a countrywide shortage that stands at 104,821. The matter is however subject to approval by Treasury.

The Standard

17 killed as bus plunges into Siyiapei River in Narok

At least 17 people were killed and 43 others injured when a bus plunged into a river in Narok yesterday. The bus, which was headed to Nairobi from Kendu Bay in Homa Bay County, plunged into River Siyiapei along the Narok Maai Mahiu road Police appealed to the public to help identify the victims. Witnesses told The Standard that the driver of the bus belonging to Daima Connections lost control of the vehicle as he tried to avoid hitting an oncoming lorry.

Nacada warns against counties violating drinking hours

The National Authority for the Campaign against Drug Abuse (Nacada) has accused county governments of derailing the fight against alcohol abuse. The agency said while it had restricted the hours bars should operate, county governments had allowed them to open day and night. The Alcoholic Drinks and Control Act allows bars to open between 5pm and 11pm during week days, and 2pm to 11pm during weekends and holidays.

Raila hits back at Wetangula, tells him to carry own cross

Opposition chief Raila Odinga has accused his NASA co-principal Moses Wetang’ula of dishonesty. Raila said he had nothing to do with Wetang’ula’s ouster as Senate Minority Leader and urged the Ford Kenya leader to stop whipping up emotions over the problems facing him. He said he did what he could to save Wetang’ula from being ejected by his colleagues. Raila said Wetang’ula was the architect of his own downfall and asked him to bear his own cross, a reaction that worsens the rift in the Opposition coalition.

The Star

Treasury to blame for teacher shortage in schools, says TSC

The Teachers Service Commission yesterday defended itself over the teacher shortage and blamed the Treasury for the crisis. TSC Chief Executive officer Nancy Macharia told Parliament’s Education committee that the Treasury has not released enough funds required to hire 20,000 teachers annually to close a deficit of 155,605 teachers. Macharia said that in this year alone, the commission asked for Sh16 billion to hire 68,000 intern teachers and another 12,696 trained teachers to make possible the government’s call for 100 per cent transition to secondary schools.

Simeon Nyachae taken ill, admitted to ICU

Former powerful Cabinet minister Simeon Nyachae is admitted at the Nairobi Hospital Intensive Care Unit after falling ill a week ago.Sources said the octogenarian politician had been checked into the hospital after he tripped and fell at home.While at the facility, he complained of severe chest pains and was immediately taken to the ICU for closer monitoring.His eldest son, Charles Ayako Nyachaei, a judge at the East African Court of Justice, confirmed that his father was diagnosed with a chest infection.

Nema takes views on GMO cotton until Friday

Kenyans have until Friday to give their views on the introduction of genetically modified cotton. This is after Nema issued a gazette notice to the public last month to submit comments on an environmental impact assessment for the proposed national performance field trials on Bt cotton at nine sites in eight counties.The fields trials will be carried out in Mwea, Katumani, Kampi ya mawe, Bura, Perkerra, Kibos, Alupe, Barwessa and Matuga in Kirinyaga, Machakos, Makueini, Tana River, Kisumu, Busia, Baringo and Kwale counties.