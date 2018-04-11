News headlines

News highlights

IEBC likely to introduce online voting for Kenyans abroad

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) may introduce an online voting system for Kenyans living in the Diaspora. Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that the system will enable the electoral body cut costs incurred during elections. He however emphasized the need for such a system to be secure and verifiable to avoid being compromised and manipulated. Chebukati said the Commission will engage various stakeholders including Parliament, before rolling out the system.

Truck driver due in court following Narok road crash

The driver of a trailer said to have caused an accident on the Narok-Mai Mahiu road that killed 17 people after a bus plunged into River Siyapei is due in court today. According to Kenya Police Spokesman Charles Owino, the driver of the trailer erroneously attempted to get onto the main road through a junction, resulting in the passenger bus veering off the road to avoid a head-on collision. Authorities say that those killed include six men, eight women and three children.The bus was travelling from Kendu Bay in Homa Bay County to Nairobi through the Narok road.

NASA Senators pile on Moses Wetang’ula

A section of National Super Alliance (NASA) Party Senators have defended slammed Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetang’ula for attacking Raila Odinga. Siaya’s James Orengo, who became Mirotiy leader following Wetang’ula’s removal, noted that Raila had no role in the decision, which was made in accordance with parliamentary practice and procedure.

Business highlights

Andersen Global is proud has announced the debut of the Andersen name in Kenya as Nexus Business Advisory Limited, a tax and business advisory firm based in Nairobi, becomes a full member firm of Andersen Global. The launch continues Andersen’s strategic expansion across Africa, with Andersen Tax in Kenya becoming the second African firm to adopt the Andersen name. In Kenya, Andersen Tax is led by Managing Partner, Philip Muema.

Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO, Mark Vorsatz, stated that the launch of the Andersen name in East Africa is the next step in “expanding and strengthening Andersen’s platform within this key market.”

Under the name Andersen Tax, the firm will continue to provide tax and business solutions to individuals and corporations operating in East Africa and abroad, including services related to mergers & acquisitions, due diligence reviews, sell-side tax advice, transfer pricing, corporate tax, VAT, international tax, cross border tax planning, tax litigation, and employee compensation structuring.

Kenyans abroad send home Ksh21 billion, highest amount in three years



Kenyans in the diaspora remitted Ksh21.2 billion in the month of February, a 47.5% growth compared to February 2017. The February remittances was Ksh222 million higher than in January and a three-year record, according to figures from the Central Bank. The growth was mainly driven by remittances from North American which constitutes over 77% of all remittances followed by Europe at 36.5%.

Sports highlights

Chepkoech takes silver in 1500m Commonwealth games

Kenyan athlete Beatrice Chepkoech settled for silver behind South African Caster Semenya in women’s 1500m final held on Tuesday in Gold Coast.Chepkoech, who led the race up to the last 100m, won silver after clocking a Personal Best of 4:03.09 behind Semenya who took gold in 4:00.71, breaking the Games record to win her maiden global title in the 1500m.