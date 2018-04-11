Evening news headlines

News highlights

Police raid al Shabaab camp in Garissa



Auhorities have dismantled an al Shabaab camp at Ijara, Garissa county after a raid on Wednesday. The multi-agency team recovered two loaded pistol magazines, combat knives, assorted medicines and syringes, a hand held radio, and tarpaulin among other items.The raid came after a tip off from members of the public who approached the security agents.

Nairobi County under fire for failing to offset Ksh210 million water bill



Nairobi County owes Ksh210 million to Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company for services offered.The Company’s Managing Director Nahashon Muguna said failure by the county government to offset the debt is a major setback in the company’s operations.Appearing before the Water and Sanitation Committee on Tuesday,Muguna said the County should make an effort and settle the debt in order to progress with other projects.

Kenya Forestry Service busts illegal loggers as crackdown continues

Kenya Forest Service officers in Migori have impounded a lorry with over 800 poles suspected to be from government-owned forests.The officers, acting on a tip off from members of the public, trailed the lorry as it tried to make it to Migori town to offload the poles which trade at Sh15,000. One person was arrested but the lorry driver escaped.

Business highlights



Samsung Electronics opens an ultra-modern store at The Mirage Tower

Samsung Electronics East Africa has today announced the opening of an ultra-modern brand Store at the Mirage Tower in Westlands.Speaking during the store opening, Head of Consumer Electronics Samuel Odhiambo said the opening of the brand store goes in line with the company’s effort to improve shoppers’ experience and expand its retail network.

Over the past few years, Samsung Electronics has been keen on improving its products to make them more interactive with consumers. The company’s vision is guided by the desire to understand what consumers need and want; then design products to their liking. Samsung is keen on providing products that offer optimized benefits and services that bring value to consumers’ lives by turning everyday objects into smart connected devices.

Kilimani Project Foundation

The Kilimani Project Foundation hasraised a number of issues and concerns on the proposed development of Cytonn Towers along Nairobi’s Elgeyo Marakwet Road area, including Incompatible Land use, Traffic, Utilities, Health of Cavina Children during construction, Privacy of children and neighbors during and after construction, urban heat island effect because of a building of such magnitude (this means increased local temperatures), storm water drainage, urban greenery and security.

In this regard, the group will have a meeting on Saturday 14th April to discuss these concerns with the planning consultants, project professionals (Engineer, Arch, Planner, Traffic Engineer, landscape arch and lead planner) and staff from Cytonn Investments.

Private sector growth critical to achievement of the Big four agenda, says World Bank

The government will have to do more to facilitate the growth and participation of the private sector in the attainment of the Big Four development agenda.

The Kenya Economic Update report, published by the World Bank, outlines policy measures that will help the Government achieve the four priority areas of food security, affordable housing, boosting manufacturing and universal health coverage.

The realization of the Big Four, the report states, will be underpinned by a stable macroeconomic environment which is necessary for the growth of the private sector.

Sports highlights

Barcelona star, Andres Iniesta says Champions League could be his last

Andres Iniesta admitted he might have played his last Champions League match after Barcelona’s shock quarter-final exit to Roma.Barca were 4-1 up from the first leg but goals from Edin Dzeko, Daniele de Rossi – with a penalty – and Kostas Manolas saw Roma stun the Spaniards with a 3-0 victory to edge through on away goals.

Barca skipper Iniesta is tipped to leave the Nou Camp this summer and he could not hide his disappointment at bowing out of Europe, maybe for the final time.

Midfielder Dusan Tadic says Southampton should be ashamed of their form

Left-side Midfielder, Dusan Tadic has spoken of his shame at the position Southampton find themselves in at the wrong end of the Premier League table.Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at West Ham leaves the Saints third from bottom, two points from safety, and the midfielder says it is not good enough.

“We should be ashamed that we are in this kind of situation. We still have seven games to go and we need to try to get out of this situation, it doesn’t matter how, we need to do something,” he said.

PSV technical director Marcel Brands to join Everton

PSV Eindhoven’s technical director Marcel Brands looks set to join Everton later this month, once the team have been confirmed as Eredivisie champions, sources say.

The Dutch side are seven points clear with five games left to play and could win the title at home against Ajax on April 15. The 55-year old Dutchman is represented by agent Mino Raiola and Everton’s owner Farhad Moshiri believes the pair could help them land the talent to make them a top-four Premier League team.