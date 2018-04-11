Business highlights – April 11, 2018

Business advisory firm, Andersen Tax launches in Kenya

Andersen Global has announced the debut of the Andersen name in Kenya as Nexus Business Advisory Limited, a tax and business advisory firm based in Nairobi, becomes a full member firm of Andersen Global. The launch continues Andersen’s strategic expansion across Africa, with Andersen Tax in Kenya becoming the second African firm to adopt the Andersen name. In Kenya, Andersen Tax is led by Managing Partner, Philip Muema.

Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO, Mark Vorsatz, stated that the launch of the Andersen name in East Africa is the next step in “expanding and strengthening Andersen’s platform within this key market.”

Under the name Andersen Tax, the firm will continue to provide tax and business solutions to individuals and corporations operating in East Africa and abroad, including services related to mergers & acquisitions, due diligence reviews, sell-side tax advice, transfer pricing, corporate tax, VAT, international tax, cross border tax planning, tax litigation, and employee compensation structuring.

Kenyans abroad send home Ksh21 billion, highest amount in three years



Kenyans in the diaspora remitted Ksh21.2 billion in the month of February, a 47.5% growth compared to February 2017.

The February remittances was Ksh222 million higher than in January and a three-year record, according to figures from the Central Bank.

The growth was mainly driven by remittances from North American which constitutes over 77% of all remittances followed by Europe at 36.5%.

AfDB is key to Africa’s economic development, say Southern African Governors

The Southern African Governors of the African Development Bank have described the Bank as the future of Africa’s development, and called on it to lead the way to faster-paced development of the continent.

The Governors – Finance Ministers and Ministers of Economic Planning from Angola, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, São Tomé and Príncipe, South Africa, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe – shared their thoughts at a regional consultation with African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina and Senior Bank Executives at the institution’s headquarters in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

In 2017, the Bank accelerated the scale and delivery of its lending and achieved the highest disbursement ever in the history of the Bank, with over $7.2 billion.