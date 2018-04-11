Afternoon sports highlights – April 11, 2018

Pep Guardiola points finger at officials after Manchester City’s Champions League exit

Pep Guardiola criticised officials after Manchester City’s chastening Champions League quarter-final defeat against Liverpool.City were condemned to a 5-1 aggregate loss after losing 2-1 in Tuesday’s second leg but their boss felt it could have been a different outcome had decisions gone his team’s way in both matches.Guardiola pointed to Mohamed Salah’s “offside” run leading to the Reds’ opener in the first leg, as well as the Leroy Sane goal – when City had cut the aggregate deficit to 3-1 – wrongly ruled out by the flag.

Las Palmas fall 0-3 to Real Madrid

Real Madrid brushed aside La Liga strugglers Las Palmas as two goals from Gareth Bale eased them to a 3-0 win ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final against Juventus.Bale slotted home from Luka Modric’s pass after 26 minutes to set Real on their way, before Karim Benzema scored a second from the spot before half-time.Bale added another penalty after 51 minutes as Real strolled to victory despite Zinedine Zidane resting a clutch of first-team regulars.

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool beat ‘the best team in the world’ after Man City win

Jurgen Klopp felt Liverpool had seen off the best side in the world after beating Manchester City to reach the Champions League semi-finals.The Reds survived an attempted Man City fightback to win Tuesday night’s second leg of their quarter-final tie at the Etihad Stadium 2-1 and prevail 5-1 on aggregate.An early Gabriel Jesus goal ignited Man City’s comeback hopes but, after having a Leroy Sane effort wrongly disallowed, the hosts tired in the second half and were finished off by Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.